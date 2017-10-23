Macheso Unmasks Franco In Front Of Audience

The rebel Franco ‘Slomo’ Dhaka was unmasked by his former paymaster Alick Macheso on Saturday.

Dhaka had attended Macheso’s farewell show to the United Kingdom at Tanza leisure Centre in Chitungwiza.Macheso told Franco of Extra Kwazvose fame that he was not moved by his departure and he is still a guru even without him.

“Franco ndichingori zvawakandisiya ndiri ( I am still the same even without you).

“I shaped you, and when you rose to fame you left but look my bosses still love me and support the band,” he shouted on stage.

Loading…

The pathetic Franco who stood next to him felt belittled and was given a minute to talk to the crowd.

“Macheso is my father I wish he will support me and use me as a curtain raiser since he was my teacher, “said little Franco.

Extra basso laughed at him and he said his wish is not big since he is not jealous of him.

“You just wish to move with me, you should have said so long back and by now you would be somewhere because these people you see are our bosses!,” laughed Macheso.

However, the two subsequently put their differences aside and danced borrowdale together sending the crowd hey wire.

Meanwhile, Macheso’s band members felt jealousy and gave Franco marching orders just after two minutes of dance.

“Chimuombererai maoko adzike zvakwana mukoma Franco thank you!” shouted Majuice and Jonasi Kasamba aka baba Sofia.- State Media