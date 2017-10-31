Madhuku Wrong On Prosecutor General Ray Goba’s Removal | OPINION

The withdrawal of the appointment of the Prosecutor General in Zimbabwe

By Tendai A Toto| A successful candidate for the office of PG must be a fit and proper person to get appointed as a judge of the Supreme Court [Section 259 (4)] read with [Section 178 (1)] of the Constitution.

The PG is appointed by the President in terms of Section 259 (3) of the Constitution. The PG is appointed on advice of the Judicial Service Commission “JSC” after a selection process that is done and followed for the appointment of judges. The appointment is done by the President. In terms of Section 259 (6), the appointee must take an oath of office in terms of the 3rd Schedule of the Constitution. Following that; a general notice is published in the Gvt gazette notifying the nation of the appointment. Adv Goba did not take the required oath of office. Reason(s) why he did not take the required oath of office rests with the President and his office.

Of importance also is that the office of the PG must be independent [Section 260 (1) (a) of the Constitution refers. His removal from office is in terms of section 259 (7) i.e. a tribunal is set up like the Retired Justice Chinhengo Tribunal that handled Mr Johannes Tomana‟s removal from office.

The General Notice 493 of 2017 published on 13th September 2017 communicated the

appointment of Adv Ray Goba. It is the one that was repealed. Because no reasons were

advanced why the General Notice 493 of 2017 was repealed, an investigation must be convened with the view to expose possible reasons that motivated the repeal of the said notice. I verily believe that Adv Goba must have been advised regarding the reasons for the revocation or withdrawal of his appointment. Repeal in law means “reversal of, revoke or to annul, or to withdraw.”

I differ with a Constitutional law professor [Professor Madhuku] who contends that the repeal of the General Notice 493 of 2017 was unlawful and an infringement of the Constitution. I also differ with his contention that a Tribunal is the only empowered adjudicating forum that must decide whether Adv Goba should be removed from office.

There is a mistaken belief by many that the appointment of Adv Goba to the position of PG was completed and that he had assumed the office of PG. Adv Goba was appointed but did not take the office of the PG. The reasoning is the following:-

1) After the President appoints a PG on advice of the JSC, the appointee must take an oath

of office in terms of Section 259 (6) of the Constitution. The oath of office is the key to

the office. Section 259 (6) prescribes that: „’before taking office, the PG must take,

before the President or a person authorized by the President, the oath of

office in the form set out in the Third Schedule.”

2) The key to the office of the PG was withheld by not causing to swear Adv Goba and him

taking the oath of office in order to exercise the functions of a substantive PG. The

taking of oath of office is equally important in the appointment process and procedures.

These are inseparable. The provisions of Section 259 (6) do not presenting a mere

ceremony but the completion of the appointment itself and the conferment of

legitimacy.

3) The importance of “the oath of office” need not be over emphasized. It is a standard or

specific affirmation a person takes before undertaking the duties of a public office in Gvt

of religious organisations and others. This is a critical and all important global

requirement that is employed and applied in many democratic nations. No PG or

Attorney General of a modern state gets appointed to that position and start to function

without taking an oath of office. The oath of office is an essential element of the

appointment process of the PG.

4) The appointment not having been completed, there is no legal requirement or logical

reason why the repeal of the General Notice 493 of 2017 could not be proceeded with.

Adv Goba had not assumed office in terms of the law. The General Notice 493 of 2017

did not automatically get Adv Goba into office. The oath of office must have done that

instead. The General Notice 493 of 2017 was in fact made in error.

5) I believe it was wrong and in fact irregular to publish an appointment that is incomplete;

the appointee not having taken the oath of office. As a result the provisions of section

259 (7) do not apply. There exist no need therefore to set up a tribunal to remove Adv

Goba from an office that he never assumed and gotten into. I liken this scenario to a

person seeking an order of eviction of a non occupier from vacant premises.

6) Adv Goba could not have functioned as a substantive PG for the six (6) weeks because he was not substantively appointed. He did not take the oath of office” What was

withdrawn is General Notice 493 of 2017 which effectively means the appointment of

Adv Goba was revoked or reversed. Adv Goba remained the Acting PG. There are speculative reasons for the repeal of the General Notice 493 of 2017 [the withdrawal of

the appointment] and implications thereto.

1) The general notice must have been published prematurely? In order to rectify this

irregularity, assuming it is fatal; it was necessary to revoke the notice of appointment

and to proceed to swear in Adv Goba as PG and thereafter takes an oath of office and

then publish the general notice.

2) The appointment of Adv Goba by the President on the advice of the JSC. The advice by

the JSC must have been further scrutinized by the President and other stakeholders

pending the swearing in of Adv Goba. The results of which must have revealed that Adv

Goba is in fact not a fit and proper person to get appointed as PG. In this case the advice

by the JSC must have been viewed as misleading.

3) In particular, the conviction on charges of attempting to defeat the course of justice must have been overlooked and underplayed by the by the JSC without due regard to the

impact of such a conviction to the integrity and fitness for office of a PG. For the record

Adv Goba was acquitted by the High Court of Namibia on charges related to drunken

driving but he stands convicted on charges of attempting to defeat the course of justice.

This fact must have been overlooked also by the JSC but considered by the President as

significant to withdraw the appointment. I am informed however that Adv Goba has a

pending appeal in the Supreme Court of Namibia challenging the High Court‟s decision

that confirmed his conviction in the Regional Court.

4) Also significant is the ruling by the Heathcote, A.J sitting in the High Court of Namibia

whereon the Judge ruled that he was a prohibited immigrant in Namibia by reason of the

sustained conviction for attempting to defeat the course of justice. This ruling must have

been overlooked also by the JSC but considered by the President as significant to

withdraw the appointment.

5) The Presidential prerogative and discretion allowed President Mugabe to withdraw the

appointment of Adv Goba. His discretion and prerogative could have been motivated by

political and factional interests of the political tag of war of the Lacoste and G40. I can

also speculate that Adv Goba must have been suspected to be a sympathizer of the Zanu

Pf “Lacoste” faction hence all legitimate factors were employed to justify withdrawal of

the appointment. The President can make further and substantive explanations that

influenced his judgement when he withdrew the appointment.

6) If Adv Goba is not sworn in and his appointment subsequently gazetted to regularize the

appointment process; it confirms either that factional interests have taken toll or that he

failed the “fit and proper test” to get appointed as substantive PG.

7) If Adv Goba is eventually sworn in and takes the oath of allegiance and publication of his

appointment is gazetted; his independence as required by the provisions of Section 260

(1) (a) of the Constitution may have been compromised by the existing uncertainty? His

confidence and professional pride has been ravished and this has the effect of unsettling

him.

8) Anybody who gets appointed if Adv Goba fails to make it; remains on spotlight regarding

his or her independence if it is eventually revealed that factional interests kicked in to

sink? The bungle that is exhibiting in the appointment of the PG also shows that

executive arms of the state are lacking cohesion. The political culture that embraces

factionalism and self interests at the expense of smooth flowing administrative and

constitutional processes necessarily impact in developing Zimbabwe.

Per Chancellor Tendai A TOTO-2017