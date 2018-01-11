Madinda Ndlovu Back on the Football Pitch

By Paul Nyathi

Once one of Zimbabwe’s greatest footballers on the football pitch, former Highlanders and Zimbabwe National Soccer dribbling wizard Madinda “Khathazile” Ndlovu is back in the fields of Zimbabwean football.

Ndlovu has been unveiled as the new men to lead Bulawayo giants Highlanders’ technical bench in a contract that will see the shrewd gaffer stay at the club for the 2018 season under a renewable contract.

Madinda chose his long time assistant Mandla Mpofu to be his assistant yet again with former Highlanders midfielder Melusi “Mabaleka” as his second assistant.

Madinda Ndlovu has already indicated to the club that he will not be acquiring players from outside the Highlanders system but will be building the team from young players at the club’s development sides.

Club Chief Executive Officer Nhlanhla Bahlangene Dube said that the technical team has already started selecting players for the season.

“The technical manager and his staff have commenced the process of player selection. The list of the 2018 senior squad will be announced in due course,” he said.

The full list if the Highlanders technical team is as follows:

First Team

Technical Manager: Madinda Ndlovu

First Assistance: Mandla Mpofu

Second Assistance: Melusi Sibanda

Goalkeepers Coach: Will be confirmed in due course.

Welfare Manager: Vezigama Dlodlo

Development Side

Manager: Tundu Dube

Coach: Melusi Sibanda

Assistance: Gift Lunga

Juniors (Under 18, 16 and 14)

Manager: Smart Moyo

Coaches: Gift Lunga – Under 18

Sizabantu Khoza – Under 16

Daniel Ngwenya – Under 14

Medical Department

Team Doctor: Dr Hillary Tshuma

Physiotherapist: Loyal Nyika