Madonna Thanks Malawi for Kids, Donates A Children’s Hospital

Pop diva Madonna has announced that the Mercy James Institute for Pediatric Surgery and Intensive Care will open at the Queen Central Hospital in Blantyre, Malawi, this coming week on July 11.

The unit, named after Madonna’s Malawi-born daughter, Mercy James, is the first of its kind in the country, reported Variety.

The child care unit is funded by the 58-year-old singer’s charity Raising Malawi in collaboration with Malawi’s Minister of Health.

“When you look into the eyes of children in need, wherever they may be, a human being wants to do anything and everything they can to help, and on my first visit to Malawi, I made a commitment that I would do just that.

“As we approach the opening of the Mercy James Institute for Pediatric Surgery and Intensive Care, I’d like to thank everyone who has joined me on this unbelievable journey. What started out as a dream for Malawi and her children has become a reality, and we couldn’t have done it without your support,” Madonna said in a statement.

The new wing will help Queen Elizabeth hospital double the number of surgeries performed on children each year, while also serving as a training center for local doctors in Southern Africa.

“Malawi has enriched my family more than I could have ever imagined. It’s important for me to make sure all my children from the country maintain a strong connection to their birth nation, and equally important to show them that together, humans have the power to change the world for the better,” added Madonna.