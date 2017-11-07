Madzongwe Tipped To Replace Mnangagwa

By Staff Reporter |Senate President,Edna Madzongwe, is tipped to replace the fired former Vice President, Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Mnangangwa was on Monday fired from government by President Robert Mugabe, on allegations of disloyalty.

His dismissal followed a spate of public insults the former Vice President has been receiving from President Mugabe’s wife, Grace, during their infamous ongoing national “Youth Interface” rallies.

Highly placed sources within Zanu PF told ZimEye.com in Harare Monday that Madzongwe was likely to replace Mnangagwa at the party’s December Extra-Ordinary congress”because of her loyalty to Grace”.

“She was used by the First family to manipulate the entire top Women’s league leadership which unanimously agreed to give Grace the top Women’s league position in 2014,” said the official.

“This plot was basically done to eliminate the former Vice President Joice Mjuru and the assignment succeeded. Mujuru if she was not fired had more sympathizers both within the party and from outside and had greater chances of succeed Mugabe if anything was to happen when she was still the Vice President and Grace was against this,” the official said.

Madzongwe was part of Grace Mugabe’s entourage during her “Meet the People” rallies after she was nominated to be the leader of the Zanu PF Women’s League.

Like what she did to Mnangagwa through the “national Youth Interface” rallies,Grace in 2014 used her “Meet the People” rallies to denounce Mujuru.

She (Madzongwe) was also among those who were tipped for the Vice President’s post after Joice Mujuru was fired by Mugabe shortly after the party’s 6th Congress held in December 2014.