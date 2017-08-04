MAFOFA SHOCKER: “I Want To Swallow Elephant Meat At Mugabe Meetings”

Mahofa Blocks Transportation of Elephants To Mozambique

Terrence Mawawa, Chiredzi| Controversial Masvingo State Minister, Shuvai Ben Mahofa might be suffering from health complications, but that has not stopped her from demanding to eat elephant meat at all ZANU PF meetings. Doctors reveal that two thirds of all human diseases come from bush meat. She has blocked the transportation of 30 elephants from Save Conservancy to Mozambique.

Mahofa argued the move would grossly affect the provision of elephant meat at Zanu PF gatherings, saying she wants to eat the bush meat.

Despite the fact that the Save Conservancy has become immensely populated, Mahofa has ordered soldiers to stop the transportation of the elephants. Mahofa is likely to deprive the country of thousands of dollars in foreign currency revenue.

According to officials from the Department of Parks and Wildlife, animal overpopulation leads to numerous problems like lack of adequate grazing areas and malnutrition.

Sources at Save Conservancy told Zimeye.com ,a helicopter flew into the country on June 17 to ferry the animals to Mozambique but Mahofa blocked the process.

“The helicopter which flew into the country to transport the elephants to Mozambique has been grounded at Save Conservancy since June 17.Minister Mahofa has indicated that the elephants provide meat at Zanu PF rallies so they will not be released,” said a government official.

Parks and Wildlife Acting Director, Geoffrey Matipano, said he was aware of the translocation of the elephants and said he was out of the country.

“I am aware of the issue but I cannot comment since I am out of the country. It is difficult for me to comment at the moment,” said Matipano.

Another parks and wildlife official said: “It is true the helicopter at Save Conservancy is supposed to ferry 30 elephants to Mozambique but that cannot happen at the moment because there are soldiers who were deployed to the area .Senior government officials have stopped the transportation of the elephants to Mozambique because they want to kill the animals during public gatherings.”