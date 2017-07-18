Magaisa: Tsvangirai Was Unreasonable, Non-Strategic

Staff Reporter|Former advisor to the MDC-T leader, Morgan Tsvangirai, Alex Magaisa has criticised his boss, Morgan Tsvangirai alleging he was nonstrategic and unreasonable.

This is not the first time Magaisa has distanced himself from Tsvangirai and in a recent article, he printed out emphasis that when he worked for Tsvangirai particularly during the 2013 election period, he was only “working with Tsvangirai,” and not the former.

Magaisa who was responding to Zanu PF MP for Highfield West, Pyschology Maziwisa’s 3 million job creation statement, pointed saying had it not been of the MDC’s booting of Tendai Biti and his group of legislators, people like Maziwisa would be nowhere.

Maziwisa, who Magaisa said was misguided said Zanu PF had actually surpassed its 3 million job creation promises which the party made during the 2013 election campaign.

“Psychology the MP would not exist if the opposition had exercised reason and made strategic choices in 2014/15. He struts upon the parliamentary stage and public forums, using the title of honourable which Zimbabwean MPs and supporters are so fond of, and making these rude and outrageous comments because the opposition gave him the space to become an MP,” said Magaisa.

“Such people, who must never be anywhere near public office, are today the majority in those spaces and are actually hoping to rise and occupy higher office. But citizens can stop these psychopaths if they really want to. It just takes greater resolve to do so,” said Magaisa.