Magaya Attacked By Wicknell Chivayo

29
    WICKNELL-CHIVAYOprophet basher…Wicknell Chivayo
attacked...Walter Magaya
attacked…Walter Magaya

PHD Ministries leader Walter Magaya has been attacked by humiliated ZIFA sponsor Wicknell Chivayo.

 

Chivayo who this week announced he is quitting on his sponsorship arrangement for the warriors, has attacked Magaya saying he is a crook.

The man has stood strong on his statement released four months ago on Magaya in which he also described prophets as a bunch of crooks sweet-talking people into offloading their money.

As he won the Star FM Businessman of the Year Award in December, he raged writing:”I just received a call, I’m told I won an award yesterday evening at Star FM as the Business Person of the Year. I’m an obnoxious though inspirational young tycoon involved in big business so in my view most grateful level headed people now feel I don’t receive the acknowledgement I deserve which is fair enough.

“I was also told this Business Person of the Year Award aims to reveal, recognise and reward a hard working person setting them up as positive role model for others to aspire to.

“As much as I’m humbled and very grateful for such recognition, I don’t see why there was need for any competition and a voting process. This was an obvious no brainier and it goes without saying. I was also very disappointed to hear the finalists where Sir , Philip Chiyangwa and Walter Magaya. Who chose these names and what criteria did they use to categorically define a business man? A big Yes, without any doubt my elder brother same mother same father Boss Phil the incumbent , undefeated ZIFA chairman, Gushungo and King of Selfies being my role model is a very successful businessman and qualifies but who is this so called Magaya?

“What business does he run that we know and where is it? They should nominate Prophet of the Year Award not suggest that collecting tithes is a business. Churches have become a business in Zimbabwe hence the reason there’s so much competition amongst prophets…Don’t be fooled and tricked by these bunch of crooks starting new churches sweet talking you with the prosperity gospel and exciting miracles…. My father in heaven is only a prayer away pfugama unamate.”

To receive news updates daily, enter your email address

Enter your email address:

- INSTANT NEWS UPDATES -

Breaking News delivered to your mailbox

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • Chipanga

    At least this crook is right concerning the ‘immoral’ crooks who use religion to enrich themselves on the pretense of ‘helping’ the needy. Naked crooks like Magaya, Joshua and Makandiwa (to name a few!). Shame!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

  • Chipanga

    At least this crook is right concerning the ‘immoral’ crooks who use religion to enrich themselves on the pretense of ‘helping’ the needy. Naked crooks like Magaya, Joshua and Makandiwa (to name a few!). Shame!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

  • jay

    dhafu ataurawo zvine musoro

  • Tytoo Tytoo56

    Very true, l support!!!

  • Tytoo Tytoo56

    Very true, l support!!!

  • Noma

    Very true

  • Noma

    Very true

  • jemba

    varume imi siyanayi nemunhu wamwari majaira n`anga dzamunorapwa nadzo.Ko iye matumbu ikaiwana kupi mari yaanoda kuvhaira nayo,wanyanyisa kutaura pane zvaanotsvaka kuti agorevera vanhu nhema achiti ndadonheswa naana nhingi iye achiziva kuti zvikwambo zvake zvavakumunetsa ngaatibvire apa.Vana veZimbabwe vavekuda mwari kwete mari dzisina zvadzinoshanda, iwe matumbu inda unofira kure,waimbovepi Nyika ichishaiwa ma sponsors wozotubuka ikezvino rubbish

  • jemba

    varume imi siyanayi nemunhu wamwari majaira n`anga dzamunorapwa nadzo.Ko iye matumbu ikaiwana kupi mari yaanoda kuvhaira nayo,wanyanyisa kutaura pane zvaanotsvaka kuti agorevera vanhu nhema achiti ndadonheswa naana nhingi iye achiziva kuti zvikwambo zvake zvavakumunetsa ngaatibvire apa.Vana veZimbabwe vavekuda mwari kwete mari dzisina zvadzinoshanda, iwe matumbu inda unofira kure,waimbovepi Nyika ichishaiwa ma sponsors wozotubuka ikezvino rubbish

  • Gabriel The Angel

    The profiteering prophets deserve no support

  • Tino

    This guy is not a problem.The problem is our pathetic journalists who rush to call someone a tycoon when there is not even one company known to be run by these guys.Thats what happens when people write for cash.You praise even the shameful.As for Magaya, he has a Church where people are delivered.Let us not judge him, for some have come from as far as Zambia, DRC, Kenya, Malawi ,Namibia you name them and got delivered.It is the Almighty to judge.As for My Chivhayo, there is still a lot to be done for him to be a force as he wants people to believe.Maybe I am the only one who does not know his business ventures.Businesses speak for themselves.Magaya’s Church speak for itself.The man must not direct his ill advised venom at Magaya, just to shy away from his failure to honour his promise to ZIFA.At a point when foreign investors are frustrated, ChivhaYo has the opportunity to buy as many shares as he can .Let your actions speak.Magaya has done his share on deliverance.Questioning his authenticity is for the Almighty.Thats my opinion

  • Tino

    This guy is not a problem.The problem is our pathetic journalists who rush to call someone a tycoon when there is not even one company known to be run by these guys.Thats what happens when people write for cash.You praise even the shameful.As for Magaya, he has a Church where people are delivered.Let us not judge him, for some have come from as far as Zambia, DRC, Kenya, Malawi ,Namibia you name them and got delivered.It is the Almighty to judge.As for My Chivhayo, there is still a lot to be done for him to be a force as he wants people to believe.Maybe I am the only one who does not know his business ventures.Businesses speak for themselves.Magaya’s Church speak for itself.The man must not direct his ill advised venom at Magaya, just to shy away from his failure to honour his promise to ZIFA.At a point when foreign investors are frustrated, ChivhaYo has the opportunity to buy as many shares as he can .Let your actions speak.Magaya has done his share on deliverance.Questioning his authenticity is for the Almighty.Thats my opinion

  • Imawanker

    I we munhu wamwari upi mbavha idzo,kuvharwa nechibharanzi.

  • Imawanker

    I we munhu wamwari upi mbavha idzo,kuvharwa nechibharanzi.

  • gutu chitovah

    i find Chivhayo’s comments warm and relevant. how can you include the man of cloth amongst businessman? surely what is the core activities of the business. Lets rank them on influence yes, spiritual healing and physical healing, charisma, thats where the men of God fits to be. NOT and definitely NOT Businessman of the year, AHH. Wicknell yes we may call him names but he was recently in papers signing multimillion deals on behalf of his power company intratrek. so he is into power generation thats the core activities of his company. Dr Phil is a property magnate yes thats his core business what about the man of GOD???????

  • gutu chitovah

    i find Chivhayo’s comments warm and relevant. how can you include the man of cloth amongst businessman? surely what is the core activities of the business. Lets rank them on influence yes, spiritual healing and physical healing, charisma, thats where the men of God fits to be. NOT and definitely NOT Businessman of the year, AHH. Wicknell yes we may call him names but he was recently in papers signing multimillion deals on behalf of his power company intratrek. so he is into power generation thats the core activities of his company. Dr Phil is a property magnate yes thats his core business what about the man of GOD???????

  • jojojo

    Pamwe unomborasika but on this one you are spot on , 100% correct, ndinewe ,

  • jojojo

    Pamwe unomborasika but on this one you are spot on , 100% correct, ndinewe ,

  • Mina Makoti

    Iwe Chivayo remember:
    “When you point your blaming index finger to someone, you point three fingers to yourself.”
    Famous German novelist, Hermann Hesse said, “If you hate a person, you hate something in him that is part of yourself. What isn’t part of ourselves doesn’t disturb us.”
    Psychologists assert that, “We See in Others What We Fear in Ourselves.”
    The Budda said, “How We Judge Others Is How We Judge Ourselves.”

    You say prohets are a bunch of crooks.
    Journalists say you, Wicknell, are a crook.

    Saaaka??????
    This is common sense. But you may be excused because, as a form two dropout, what others consider as common sense might challenge your level of thinking and related behaviour.

  • Mina Makoti

    Iwe Chivayo remember:
    “When you point your blaming index finger to someone, you point three fingers to yourself.”
    Famous German novelist, Hermann Hesse said, “If you hate a person, you hate something in him that is part of yourself. What isn’t part of ourselves doesn’t disturb us.”
    Psychologists assert that, “We See in Others What We Fear in Ourselves.”
    The Budda said, “How We Judge Others Is How We Judge Ourselves.”

    You say prohets are a bunch of crooks.
    Journalists say you, Wicknell, are a crook.

    Saaaka??????
    This is common sense. But you may be excused because, as a form two dropout, what others consider as common sense might challenge your level of thinking and related behaviour.

  • sword of spirit

    Zvinoshamisa kuti munhu asina kana huku anoti abirwa zimbabwe enjoys freedom of association & that includes kubirwa ku church yaunoda . Ndeyako here mari yacho siya tibirwe tozoona kumagumo.

  • sword of spirit

    Zvinoshamisa kuti munhu asina kana huku anoti abirwa zimbabwe enjoys freedom of association & that includes kubirwa ku church yaunoda . Ndeyako here mari yacho siya tibirwe tozoona kumagumo.

  • Zvichapera

    Masking your being a thug Chivayo, you are spot on, on Magaya. This is the same for you and Philip, you are just thugs who are similar to false prophets as you steal from people directly or indirectly.

  • Zvichapera

    Masking your being a thug Chivayo, you are spot on, on Magaya. This is the same for you and Philip, you are just thugs who are similar to false prophets as you steal from people directly or indirectly.

  • Zvichapera

    Amen @ Tino. We hurry to coin these guys as tycoons and successful business people, when there is no evidence of the actual business in the first place.

  • Zvichapera

    Amen @ Tino. We hurry to coin these guys as tycoons and successful business people, when there is no evidence of the actual business in the first place.

  • Zvichapera

    Magaya is neither a man of God nor a business man. He may be in the class of Nzira or even worse. Time will tell.

  • Zvichapera

    Magaya is neither a man of God nor a business man. He may be in the class of Nzira or even worse. Time will tell.

  • Melissandre

    Nhasi maiveko ka nhai vawikinero