MAGAYA CHAOS INSIDE STADIUM: Zimbabwe Draws With Barcelona

Zimbabwe 2 – 2 Barcelona

Terrence Mawawa| Thousands of soccer fans who thronged the giant National Sports Stadium to watch the match between the Zimbabwe Warriors Legends and the Barcelona Legends were unhappy with PHD leader Walter Magaya’ s surprise inclusion in the team of former Zimbabwe National Soccer Team stars.

There was commotion in the terraces as Magaya was thrown into the fray seven minutes from time.

Despite the commotion and shouts of disapproval from the fans, Magaya continued messing everything when he began to dictate the pace of the game in the middle of the park, a few minutes after his introduction.

The match kicked off at a slow pace and as expected the Barcelona Legends raced into an early lead.

Former Dutch International Patrick Kluivert nodded the ball home in the sixth minute and he haunted the Warriors Legends again in the ninth minute with another textbook header.

The Warriors Legends were visibly struggling with match fitness and inactivity and the Barcelona Legends threatened to overrun their hosts. Their woes were worsened by a non football player, Magaya’s presence inside there.

Moses ‘Bambo’ Chunga, Madinda Ndlovu and Benjani Mwaruwaru were pulled out in the first half as they could barely run across the field of play.

However the Warriors Legends clawed their way back into the match in the second half after the introduction of Edward Sadomba, Harlington Shereni, Bekhithemba Ndlovu, Joel Lupahla, Zenzo Moyo and the surprise inclusion of Magaya.

The Warriors Legends got their goals from Zenzo Moyo and Sadomba.

The Warriors Legends’ coach Sunday Chidzambwa said he was happy with the result.