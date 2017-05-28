Magaya Infects Zimbabweans With Pneumonia | SHOCK PICTURES

Staff Reporter | People travel to preachers seeking to get healing, but in Walter Magaya’s Prophetic Healing and Deliverance (PHD) church there is a different story – the preacher has been caught on camera deliberately exposing people to the deadly pneumonia infection.

This development comes against the backdrop of a damning sex scandal in which Magaya has confessed on video to dishing out thousands of dollars to his latest victim. A spokesperson Admire Mango also confirmed the video saying the only thing he dispute is that the rest of the footage is missing.