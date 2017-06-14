Magaya Is My Close Friend-Chiyangwa

Controversial preacher, Walter Magaya has been defended by ZIFA boss, Phillip Chiyangwa.

Magaya during the week threatened to withdraw sponsorship of the Warriors over issues church non- attendance.

That statement caused an uproar in the community with many criticising the preacher.

Speaking in response, Chiyangwa yesterday defended Magaya saying people attacking the preacher for threatening to withdraw sponsorship were exaggerating things.

“Every detail that people get their hands on, gets blown out of proportion,” Chiyangwa told ZimEye.

He continued adding, “there is a deeper relationship between my person and Magaya; the Warriors are a side show to that real relationship and whatever it is; the decision of their stay is entirely mine since the coach and players answer to me, neither would have power to the extent as suggested, The coach and players don’t choose to be here or there and don’t even have a clue how that relationship was conjured,” said Chiyangwa.