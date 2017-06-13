MAGAYA LATEST: ‘Prophet’ Threatens To Stop Sponsoring Warriors Over Church Non-Attendance

Controversial PHD Ministries founder, Walter Magaya says he will withdraw his funding of the Warriors over church non-attendance.

Magaya has threatened to stop sponsoring the Warriors after interim coach Norman Mapeza refused to attend a church service yesterday evening because he needed to travel to Zvishavane where FC Platinum is based.

Speaking on Star FM, Magaya said: “if hosting the national team causes a problem whereby even the head coach is not happy I then may be unable to continue.

“Not because I cannot afford it but because I do not want to cause any commotion or any problems it must be a choice for someone to be part of us and my aim is never to cause havoc but to cause peace and love.

“I respect the head coach of the national team and I salute him for the win. I give it all to him and he has done very well.

“But for the record we are a family and we think the family did good by coming to the church,but the failure to come to the church by the head of church and what I heard he said at the gate shows that maybe I have done a mistake and I would not want to continue to do a mistake.”