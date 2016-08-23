“Magaya Naked” Sex Picture Leaks | BREAKING NEWS

Full picture percolation of controversial rape charged preacher Walter Magaya (identical facial) has leaked.

Magaya who at the weekend appeared before the magistrates courts to answer for rape charges, is at the centre of an abuse storm involving a string of young women in his church who are mostly in their 20s.

Early this year Magaya rushed through an out of court cash disbursement to shut up another woman who is in her 20s. This was after the latter had sued him for pleasuring himself on her without a condom after promising her a hand in marriage. SEE VIDEO:



This time the preacher whose cases have continued to pile, was hauled before the courts to answer for the alleged rape of another woman.

Another case with the preacher’s name on it saw a woman, Chipo Chakanyuka die mysteriously while on duty. Reports unchallenged for over 2 years to date point that the late Chipo had been in a steamy affair with the preacher before she began demanding promised assets (by the man). It was not long after that that she died mysteriously while on church duty. She had been sent by Magaya to purchase church uniforms.

Following the case at the weekend full picture percolation of a Magaya lookalike has leaked. The image shows the man performing oral sex on a young woman’s womanhood. An analysis of the facials including the ear-lob strongly suggests that the facials are those of the preacher.

Meanwhile a video has leaked of Magaya intimidating a woman who accuses him of immorality. More to follow as the story develops…