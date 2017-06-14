MAGAYA OFFICIALLY WITHDRAWING SPONSORSHIP OF WARRIORS? Chiyangwa Defends | EXCLUSIVE

Staff Reporter| ZIFA Boss Phillip Chiyangwa has moved in to comment on the recent statements by controversial PHD preacher, Walter Magaya who has threatened to withdraw his sponsorship of the Warriors team over church non-attendance.

Magaya made these demands as a protest over the coach’s failure to attend a church service.

The preacher’s comments riled many Zimbabweans who felt the preacher is acting like a bully.

But Chiyangwa rushed to the preacher’s defence saying people are blowing things out of proportion. He also added saying he is Magaya’s close friend.

He told ZimEye.com early this morning, “every detail that people get their hands on, gets blown out of proportion.”

He continued saying, “there is a more deeper relationship between my person and Magaya, the Warriors are a side show to that real relationship and whatever it is; the decision of their stay is entirely mine since the coach and players answer to me; (sic) neither would have power to the extent as suggested, The coach and players don’t choose to be here or there and don’t even have a clue how that relationship was conjured.”