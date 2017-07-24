Magaya’s “Snake Anointing”: Warriors Lose $175,000 Prize Cash

Sports Reporter| Controversial spiritist preacher, Walter Magaya has once again been blamed for Zimbabwe’s CHAN loss, as it was revealed the Warriors have lost over $175,000 in prize money.

Magaya is for months on record having been fingered for disturbing the warriors during their preparations for matches, and at many time summoning the entire team to his churches and also to his Zindoga offices.

Soccer lovers have attacked the preacher saying he is using the team for mere publicity, an outcry that has seen parliamentarians joining in to explode against him.

Some have labeled his anointing oil, “snake anointing,” with others he is not a true prophet. Wrote one fan, Bezel Mobvince: “Magaya is not Bona fide Prophet. He simply capitalises on peoples ignorance of scripture, remember he publicly confesses that he was a failed businessman who criss-crossed Southern Africa looking for greener pastures until he visited a wizard in Nigeria and fortunes turned around. He’s simply doing his business and the gullible ones always fall victim”.

“Magaya must get his [CENSORED] out of our beautiful game,” added one Witness Dhanaii.

Other comments read saying, “why does he(Magaya) toss and commandeer the national team like they are his pack of dogs like that?”

The state media reports that the Warriors blew a chance to pocket at least $175 000, which is guaranteed prize money for teams that qualify for the African Nations Championship, when they ended their interest in the tournament yesterday.

The team which will lift the trophy at the finals in Kenya next year will go home $1 250 000 richer.

The runners-up will get $700 000.

The tournament’s semi-finalists are assured of $400 000 and $300 000 for the quarter-finalists.

The teams which end third from bottom will collect $200 000 while the team which finishes bottom at the group stages will settle for $175 000.

Yesterday, ZIFA vice-president Omega Sibanda said it was disappointing to lose a qualification match, especially after coming from an historic COSAFA victory.

Sibanda, who is the acting president in the absence of Philip Chiyangwa who is in Morocco on CAF business, believes that after the regional glory they had become the team to beat and Namibia had done their homework well.

“It is football, you win some, and you lose some.

“If you win a COSAFA tournament everyone would be playing with hearts out to beat you. We will continue to fulfil matches on FIFA dates because with the team not playing in the World Cup qualifiers it is going to be a long inactivity for our teams until March when the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers resume,” he said. Sibanda believes injuries to key players such as skipper Ocean Mushure affected the rhythm of the team.

“This is our third tier team and we had a lot of injuries so it is not all gloomy for us. If you look at Namibia, their league is not functioning at the moment, and they are only playing games at national team level with many friendly matches, so they are really a unit,” he said.

Sports Commission acting chief executive Joseph Muchechetere said it was disappointing.

“It is a blow to us. We would have wanted to progress to the next stage but unfortunately lady luck was not on our side. They played but the result is that Namibia prevailed.

“It is a game and like in any contest one has to win where there are two champions playing, in this case we have to congratulate Namibia but definitely it is a pain on our side,” he said.

The Warriors got support from the Sables and the Chevrons who also came to watch them in action.

Batsman Hamilton Masakadza said it was a disappointing end.

“Obviously, it is little bit disappointing that the team lost in the end but they played very well. I thought we were the better side but obviously when you go for the lottery shootout it is always difficult.

“It was nice to see the rugby team as well, it was a good experience for us and we enjoyed the game,” said Masakadza.

Former Zimbabwe bowling coach Douglas Hondo said it was good to see different national teams coming together.

“We always come to the National Sports Stadium to support our colleagues. Our support is priceless. We all need support coming from others when going into tournaments.

“This match saw the rugby and cricket team coming together, so it’s three disciplines that are representing Zimbabwe in one venue,” he said.

Former Warriors striker Alois Bunjira said Sunday “Mhofu” Chidzambwa troops were not really in the game.

“It is obviously disappointing. We couldn’t apply ourselves and I am disappointed, we couldn’t score the two goals we needed.

“Teams like Namibia, we should be beating them. It confuses that one day we are COSAFA champions and we are going forward, the other day we are going backwards, you don’t know whether that was by fluke or not.

“We want to see progress in our football,’’ said Bunjira.