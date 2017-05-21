Magistrate Dies On Operating Table

Gweru magistrate Mr Tendai Madanire has died. Madanire died in Harare at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals on Friday evening during an operation following his involvement in a road accident in Kwekwe three weeks ago. It is understood that he never woke up after the operation was completed.

He died four days before celebrating his 49th birthday. Chief magistrate Mr Mishrod Guvamombe confirmed Mr Madanire’s death.

“I can confirm that Gweru magistrate Mr Tendai Madanire passed on, on Friday night after being involved in a car accident two weeks back,” said Guvamombe.

Madanire was involved in an accident on 4 May that involved a pile-up of more than 10 cars near Kwekwe. The accident resulted in the blockade of Bulawayo-Harare highway for close to three hours. Madanire was driving from Gweru to Kwekwe where he lived. According to reports, he was trapped in the car for almost an hour before the arrival of the fire brigade to remove him from the wreckage. He suffered a broken leg and broken ribs. Chief Magistrate also sent his condolences to the Madanire family.

“On behalf of the Chief Justice, the Commissioners, the Secretary and the entire family of magistrates, I wish to express my sincere condolences to Mrs Madanire, the children and the entire Madanire family,” said Guvamombe.

Madanire joined the Ministry of Justice in 1992 as a court interpreter. He was sworn in as a magistrate in 1997. Before moving to Gweru on 2 May 2013, he worked as a magistrate in Kwekwe, Rusape and Bulawayo. His body was ferried to his home in Kwekwe yesterday and would be transported again to his rural home in Sese Village in Chivi where he will be buried tomorrow.

Madanire is survived by his wife Sheilah Madanire and two children Jonathan and Lena. Mourners are gathered at number 4 Eastland Crescent, Newtown in Kwekwe. – state media