Norton resident magistrate Mr Never Hazviitiki Diza has retired after serving the Judicial Service Commission for 34 years.

He joined the JSC in December 1983 and served in a number of provinces.

Speaking during the farewell ceremony held at the Harare Magistrates’ Court yesterday, Chief Magistrate Mr Mishrod Guvamombe described Mr Diza as an anchor of the system.

He said his knowledge and experience was irreplaceable.

Mr Guvamombe described Mr Diza as a solid and tolerable judicial officer who mentored a lot of magistrates.

“Today is a true reflection and testimony of his unwavering commitment, loyalty, honesty, and above all a great deal of competence,” he said. “He is a solid adequate judicial officer, who has mentored a lot of magistrates well known to be hardworking, dedicated and highly functional to the system.”

Mr Guvamombe urged other members of the JSC to emulate Mr Diza.

“Take a leaf from his benevolent profile so that we witness a vibrant competitive judicial system,” he said. “Such is the calibre of the man we are saying goodbye to today. His talent will be greatly missed.”

In his farewell remarks, Mr Diza said passion for justice pushed him to join the then Ministry of Justice and Legal Affairs. He said courage helped him to end his career without any criminal record.

“I was so passionate about justice and that is why I joined in,” said Mr Diza. “One of the things that has served me from being kicked out unceremoniously was that I had no shady deals.”

The JSC presented Mr Diza with a four plate stove as a farewell gift.- state media