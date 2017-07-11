Mahlangu New ZLHR Boss

The Lawyers for Human Rights have announced a new leadership, in a statement below;

SENIOR human rights lawyer Mordecai Pilate Mahlangu has been elected the Board Chairperson for Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR).

Mahlangu, elected at ZLHR’s Board meeting held on Wednesday 05 July 2017 in Harare, succeeds Dr Beatrice Mtetwa, who had been serving as ZLHR Board Chairperson. Prior to taking over as Board Chairperson, Mahlangu had been serving as an ordinary Board member of ZLHR.

Nontokozo Dube-Tachiona was elected as the Vice Chairperson.

Other ZLHR board members include Mtetwa, Precious Chakasikwa, Sarudzayi Njerere, Selby Hwacha, Charles Kwaramba, Advocate Eric Matinenga, Langton Mhungu, Tonderai Chitere and Roselyn Hanzi (ex officio) – Executive Director.

About ZLHR Board Chairpesron – Mordecai Pilate Mahlangu

• Mahlangu completed his law degree at the then University of Rhodesia in 1975 and was admitted as an attorney of the High Court in 1978.

• He has remained in the practice of the law initially as a partner in the Bulawayo law firm of Lazarus and Sarif and for the past 21 years as a partner in the Harare law firm of Gill, Godlonton and Gerrans.

• Besides being a human rights lawyer, Mahlangu also practices commercial law and labour.

• Mahlangu is a past President of the Law Society of Zimbabwe and he is also a member of the International Bar Association.

• He also sits on the boards of various companies and entities in Zimbabwe, both listed and unlisted, including Old Mutual, Truworths Limited and CIMAS Medical Aid Society.

• After the formation of the unity government in Zimbabwe, he was asked to serve on the board of the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe from which he retired in 2013 on the expiry of his term.

• Mahlangu is also involved in educational and charitable pursuits and sits on the boards of several private educational institutions in Harare and Bulawayo.

• He is also a Rotarian with the Rotary Club of Harare Dawn of which he is a Past President.