Mahofa Attacks Govt For Neglecting War Veterans

Terrence Mawawa, Chiredzi| Veteran loudmouth politician, Shuvai Ben Mahofa has sensationally accused senior government officials for ignoring the ongoing plight of war veterans. She believes the war veterans are getting a raw deal.

While the outspoken Masvingo State Minister deliberately avoided mentioning names of the government officials, she said there was urgent need to honour the former freedom fighters.

Mahofa uttered the sensitive remarks at a Zanu PF District meeting in Chiredzi on Saturday.

Other party insiders described Mahofa’ s utterances as populist, reckless and ill-timed.

The controversial politician deplored the treatment the former freedom fighters were getting from the government.

” War veterans have been ill-treated [by Government]…. We must respect the former freedom fighters,” said Mahofa.

Mahofa added war veterans should be given priority in land allocation programmes.

“I want a comprehensive list from war veterans so that they can also be allocated pieces of land.It really pains me to see war veterans wearing torn clothes. It is a clear sign that we have neglected them,” said Mahofa.

She also took a swipe at young turks in the ruling party describing them as greedy and corrupt.

Mahofa’ s reaction was perceived as a direct response to the denigration of war veterans by the First Lady Grace Mugabe and her G-40 allies.