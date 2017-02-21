Mahofa Blocks Grace Mugabe MPs

Terrence Mawawa, Chiredzi |In an incident that epitomises the shocking gravity of Zanu PF factionalism, Masvingo State Minister Shuvai Ben Mahofa has called on party supporters to vote against sitting MPs in the area.

The incumbent MPs here are perceived to be members of the G-40 Team ostensibly led by the First Lady, Grace Mugabe. Addressing party members at a district meeting mainly attended by Team Lacoste members, Mahofa openly castigated Darlington Chiwa (Chiredzi West), Kalisto Gwanetsa (Chiredzi South) and Robert Mukwena (Chiredzi North).

She accused the three MPs of calling for the reversal of the Tongaat Land occupation exercise. Mahofa is bitter after losing the fierce battle for the invasion of Tongaat Land. Party sources have revealed to Zimeye.com Mahofa has an axe to grind with the G-40 MPs she accuses of using Mrs Mugabe’s influence to overturn key party decisions.

Mahofa urged party supporters to snub the three G-40 MPs ahead of the 2018 polls. “You should vote all these MPs out because they are incompetent.You can see it for yourself that they are not at this crucial meeting.You cannot elect people who are sabotaging party programmes. There are many potential candidates among you,”said Mahofa.

Responding to Mahofa’s sentiments Chiwa said he did not attend the meeting because he was not invited. “The words came from a crazy person. Mahofa must remember that she has a history of electoral defeats in Gutu South Constituency.We are not like Mahofa because we were elected by the people. Mahofa is leading a clique of misguided elements,”said Chiwa.