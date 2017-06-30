Mahofa Calls for New Govt, New Leadership

Terrence Mawawa, 0Masvingo| Overzealous Masvingo State Minister, Shuvai Ben Mahofa, has conceded the President Robert Mugabe government has dismally failed to run the country.

Mahofa said it was imperative for the youth to take over and introduce fresh ideas.

The controversial minister told party youths during a meeting held ahead of Mugabe’s rally that party leaders were jaded and lethargic hence the need for new leaders. Mahofa said the youths must actively participate in key party activities.

She went on to say the youths had the potential to revive the country’s economy.

“We have failed that is very clear. We therefore urge the youth to take over and form a new government. The youths can create a far better government. You all know that what is needed in the country is economic stability. The people are struggling and that is a fact we cannot deny,” said Mahofa.

She told the youths to strive and correct the mistakes made by current leaders.

“As youths you have to know that your future is very crucial. Your future is in your hands.You must therefore get involved in national events,” she added.

Realising her comments could unsettle party leaders, Mahofa toned down her utterances and said youths must familiarise themselves with key governance issues.

“There are so many youths who have never seen the President.This is your time to interact with the iconic leader,” she said.

Mahofa is said to be a member of a faction called Team Lacoste in the ruling party and her foes in the party believe the veteran politician has gone too far in a bid to please her handlers.