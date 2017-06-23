Mahofa Caught In Rhino Poaching Scam

Terrence Mawawa, Masvingo | Controversial Masvingo State Minister Shuvai Ben Mahofa has been fingered in a suspected poaching syndicate after two rhinos were shot dead and found in a dug-out pit at her ranch in Bikita.

Mahofa, who owns Savuli Ranch, is in the vortex of a storm following the discovery of the rhino carcasses in April and June this year. The horns were chopped off indicating the rhinos were shot by suspected poachers.

The discovery of the carcasses at Mahofa’ s range has raised suspicions the powerful politician could be part of a sophisticated poaching syndicate.

A National Parks spokesperson, Simukai Nyasha, said the carcasses were discovered by rangers on patrol after detecting a bad odour emitted by the carcasses.

Nyasha would not disclose whether Mahofa was involved in suspected poaching scams in the area.

“Investigations are in progress so we cannot prematurely mention people’ s names at this juncture. The carcasses were discovered in April and June respectively.Burying the carcasses was obviously meant to conceal evidence,” said Nyasha.

Environment, Water and Climate Minister, Oppah Muchinguri Kashiri, expressed shock at the incident.

“It’s a very sad scenario, I have nothing much to say at the moment,” she said.

Mahofa quickly exonerated herself from said poaching activities.She accused white conservancy owners in the area of plotting to ruin her image.

“I can confirm that two rhinos were found dead at my farm .However, these animals are mobile. I do not have any form of control over them.There are some whites who are trying to tarnish my name. My security guards do not have guns,” said Mahofa.

Zimbabwe National Parks officials claimed senior Zanu PF officials, army and intelligence officers were behind the poaching syndicates.