Mahofa Forces Civil Servants To Fund Mugabe Rally

Terrence Mawawa, Masvingo| Youths under the Community Tolerance Reconciliation and Development (COTRAD) banner have strongly condemned the move by Masvingo State Minister Shuvai Ben Mahofa to force civil servants to donate towards President Robert Mugabe’s rally.

The Presidential youth interface rally will be held in Masvingo on Friday. Information obtained from COTRAD Peace Committee Members in Masvingo Province indicates Zanu PF officials are moving around all districts, ordering civil servants to contribute at least $1 per person towards the rally, while rural district councils, schools and colleges are being forced to make contributions both in cash and in kind . The youths took a swipe at Mahofa for forcing schools and colleges to provide buses to ferry Zanu PF supporters to and from Masvingo. Mahofa said it was compulsory for all schools and colleges to provide buses and other vehicles to ferry Zanu PF supporters.

“We are much concerned about the reckless utterances made by Mahofa during a preparatory meeting held at Masvingo Civic Centre on Monday, she indicated that government workers and institutions must contribute towards Mugabe’s rally. The minister must be aware of the demarcation lines between political party activities and government programmes. Civil servants and government institutions must remain apolitical” said the youths in a statement.

” Local authorities must focus on the rehabilitation of schools and clinics,” added the statement released by the youths.

COTRAD also urged public officials and the government of Zimbabwe to honour the provisions of the constitution.

” It is enshrined in Section 9(1b) of the Zimbabwean Constitution that, the State must take measures to expose, combat and eradicate all forms of corruption and abuse of power by those holding political and public offices,” said COTRAD in a statement.