Mahofa Takes Over Recruitment Of Nurses At Masvingo Hospital

Terrence Mawawa Masvingo Vocal Masvingo State Minister Shuvai Ben Mahofa’s office has submitted more than 60 names of party sympathisers for nurse training at Masvingo Provincial Hospital it has emerged.

Sources at the hospital’s School of Nursing told ZimEye.com the recruitment process was in disarray following the submission of more than 60 names of Zanu PF youths by Mahofa’s office. The sources claimed Mahofa stamped the name list and instructed officials at the government run hospital to consider the party youths for nursing training despite the fact that they did not have the suitable qualifications.

“Minister Mahofa instructed us to consider at least 60 Zanu PF youths for nursing training.The process has become complicated because the majority of the youths do not have the suitable qualifications.This is a difficult situation.

We have been told more names are coming. This makes our job very difficult,”said a senior employee at the hospital. Mahofa was not immediately available to comment on the matter. Officials at Mahofa’s Benjamin Burombo Building offices denied they wrote a letter to Masvingo Provincial Hospital concerning the recruitment of nurses. “It is unheard of – we did not write such a letter to Masvingo Provincial Hospital.Who said that?We are actually hearing it from you,”said a government official who declined to disclose her name.