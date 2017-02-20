Mahofa Under Fire For Protecting White Farmers

Terrence Mawawa, Masvingo | Litigious Masvingo State Minister Shuvai Ben Mahofa, has once again crossed paths with her political bosses after blocking the invasion of a farm owned by white farmers. Mahofa irked her bosses including President Robert Mugabe when she stopped one Gilbert Nyasha from invading a crocodile farm owned by Jeffrey Howard Sommer and Henry Allan Sommer. Last year Mahofa clashed with Mugabe over the invasion of Tongaat Land. Party stalwarts accuse Mahofa of being paid cash to block the compulsory occupation of the farm.

Mahofa claimed the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife department was in a better position to comment on the matter.

“I am aware of the matter and I wonder why the guy (Nyasha) failed to move onto the farm after being given an offer letter in 2012? How can people claim that I am being paid by these white people? That is not true because I only knew them last week. They came to my office to explain their case and I had to listen to their side of the story,”said Mahofa.

Nyasha ,said to be a Zanu PF activist, accused Mahofa of hypocrisy. “Mahofa claims she is concerned about the welfare of 60 employees at the farm yet she supports the invasion of Tongaat Hullet Land where 2000 workers have lost their jobs. This means Mahofa is a hypocrite. Mahofa is protecting the interests of the white farmers because they are paying her,”said Nyasha.

