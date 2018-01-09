Makandiwa And Magaya Aides Arrested At The Same Time

Maziwisa, Pambuka Arrested

By Langton Ncube| Walter Magaya top aide abd ZBC journalist, Oscar Pambuka together with Emmanuel Makandiwa’s deputy spokesman, the Highfields West MP Psychology Maziwisa have been arrested .

The two have been arrested in connection with former Energy minister Samuel Undenge Zesa’s tender scam.

The two were given a Public Relations job which had not been flighted to tender.

It is also alleged that the two used a bogus Public Relations companies for the government job they got paid for.

Pambuka is preacher, Walter Magaya’s top media man, while Maziwisa has for a while been Emmanuel Makandiwa’s deputy spokesman.

– More to follow….