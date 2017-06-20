Makandiwa: Boateng Is Wiser Than God Almighty

Staff Reporter| Controversial spiritist preacher, Emmanuel Makandiwa says he coaches God on righteousness and sin, while saying that God’s advisor who is greater than Jesus Christ lives in Ghana. In a speech to his church exalting so called “Prophets,” Makandiwa said his role is to stop God from sinning.

He uttered these words while introducing his spiritual father, the controversial Ghanaian, Victor Kusi Boateng.

Preaching in a electric sermon, Makandiwa used old Elizabethan English text to claim that God is evil adding that the Creator regularly needs a prophet to instruct Him. Makandiwa who fronts himself as “a prophet,” added saying, God was about to commit sin and was only saved by a prophet, Moses (AUDIO). “Some of you do not understand how God respects the office of the prophet,” he said while stating that God was taught by Moses of the Bible, lessons on how to manage his anger.