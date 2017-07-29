MAKANDIWA BREAKING NEWS: Mai Titi Speaks LIVE On ZimEye

0

MAKANDIWA "HEALING": Mai Titi explodes

MAKANDIWA "HEALING": Mai Titi speaks: THE TRUTH AND NOTHING BUT THE TRUTH

Posted by ZimEye on Friday, July 28, 2017

Mai Titi speaks

Staff Reporter| Comedian Mai Titi is LIVE on ZimEye.com this morning.

Mai Titi speaks to ZimEye following community concerns on her about her “cancer” healing claim statement at the hands of controversial preacher Emmanuel Makandiwa.
The program starts at 6am (UK time).

Please fire in your questions here in the comment box below…

MAKANDIWA "HEALING": Mai Titi explodes

MAKANDIWA "HEALING": Mai Titi speaks: THE TRUTH AND NOTHING BUT THE TRUTH

Posted by ZimEye on Friday, July 28, 2017

To receive news updates daily, enter your email address

Enter your email address:

- INSTANT NEWS UPDATES -

Breaking News delivered to your mailbox

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR