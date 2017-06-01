Makandiwa Church Kidnapping Charges | POLICE CASE LATEST

CONTROVERSIAL PREACHER, Emmanuel Makandiwa’s church today is exposed in a police case involving the vile “abduction of a church member.”

ZimEye today reveals the latest on the filed ZRP case which shows for the first time how Makandiwa’s staff tried to create fake charges to punish a millionaire couple, Upenyu and Blessing Mashangwa simply for leaving the church. The Harare based two who were impoverished by Makandiwa and regret forking out over a million dollars to the necromancer, have been under vicious attack since the day they decided to leave the church last year. Makandiwa ducking away from the shame, has to date already promised to return at least $700,000.00 of their church donations.

Attacks by Makandiwa include news opinion articles personally written by Makandiwa himself in which he would subtly demonise their business. But none of those attacks match the latest which was to do with fake police charges for “kidnapping.” It was only a cellphone footage that saved the couple. That video which the UFIC church tried to delete, reveals a well known Makandiwa employee, Munyaradzi Rukato caught on camera at the scene organising the fake kidnapping act while coercing the Mashangwa family to take in the man the church would later falsely claim to police “has been kidnapped”. It is later upon the police receiving the video that the ZRP decides to drop charges on the Mashangwa couple. The drama recorded on video will all be revealed tonight on ZimEye.com.

The Mashangwa family were until recently the biggest contributors to UFIC pumping in at least $24,000 per month. They have all the receipts to prove this. Makandiwa who forces people to pay him money otherwise they will be cursed, in February communicated promising he would reimburse them the full amount. ZimEye today also makes a follow up on that promise.

The story begins in 2011 when the couple decided to join the church and were due to their financial status upon first entry into church ushered to a special VIP section, allocated to people who have money. Years later they would lose a large chunk of their money and regret ever joining the church after being allegedly “duped,” as Makandiwa claimed to the public their riches were a result of his “anointing.”

Further details in this saga as will be shown and unravel the deception, intrigue and drama that characterise the spiritism world, a far cry from the the real Church of God. The first program will be screened tonight at 6.30pm