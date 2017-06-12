Makandiwa Fails To Pay $1Mill Refund

Staff Reporter| Controversial preacher Emmanuel Makandiwa has failed to pay back the $1million refund he promised a couple he allegedly “duped” and then sought to “destroy”. Makandiwa earlier this year promised to pay Upenyu and Blessing Mashangwa the money saying this would help put closure to the matter between them.

The couple joined the church about 6 years ago and when they decided to leave the congregation they were subjected to a series of attacks which included newspaper articles penned by the preacher himself and the latest onslaught being a fake police case created by a Makandiwa church officer seeking to imprison the two on false charges of kidnapping a church member. The whole plot was soon dismissed by the police after video footage was produced in which Makandiwa’s church is exposed for being behind the whole plot.

The bad blood between Prophet Makandiwa and the Mashangwa couple then reached fever pitch on February 2, 2017 when a Facebook page titled “The Truth About Prophet Emmanuel Makandiwa” published a piece ‘Truth Commission Part4” in which five people who left Ufic church were described as those “who dine with the devil”. The article, according to the Mashangwa couple could have mentioned some of issues which were discussed privately with Prophet Makandiwa.

“If Prophet Makandiwa was not aware of the Facebook page why were some of the issues discussed in private mentioned? Who could have written that article or who was the source of information? ,” said Mrs Mashangwa.

“People who were attacked on ‘The truth about Prophet Makandiwa’ were big givers and this explains that someone in Ufic was not happy about our departure. That person can only be Makandiwa”

The couple also claimed that they were arrested for allegedly kidnapping Mr Kudakwashe Madzvawawa who had sought ‘refuge’ voluntarily at their plush home in Borrowdale Brooke. Mr Madzvawawa had gone to the Mashangwa residence in the company of one of the Ufic bouncers Mr Munyaradzi Rukato.

The involvement of Mr Rukato, who is already facing charges of violence in court, raised stink due to his close links with Ufic leaders.

Mrs Mashangwa said she believed that the ‘kidnapping’ allegations were a set-up by Ufic leaders to bring her down but was “only saved by a video which was recorded by Mr Mashangwa of the proceedings which exposed how Mr Madzvawawa sought refuge”. After watching the video, the law enforcement agents set the couple free.

Mrs Mashangwa then wrote to Prophet Makandiwa on February 7, 2017 expressing displeasure over “unprovoked” attacks on her person.

In part her letter reads, “After serving you diligently for five years, the least I expect is for our end to be filled with this controversy and backlash. (state media/additional reporting)