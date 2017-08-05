MAKANDIWA HUMILIATION: Mai Titi Fails To Supply Medical Papers

Showbiz Reporter| Socialite (Mai Titi) Felistas Muruta, who last weekend promised to supply evidence of her medical diagnosis for cancer by Friday yesterday, has gone mum, bringing humiliation on spiritist preacher Emmanuel Makandiwa who has been celebrating that he healed her of cancer.

Zimbabweans were furious last Saturday after Mai Titi appeared on ZimEye without the written evidence per her claim that she was, as claimed, diagnosed with cancer as spiritist preacher Emmanuel Makandiwa said last month.

Later on, Felistas Muruta Wednesday afternoon assured ZimEye.com she is supplying the evidence on Friday “after I have returned home.” She said she was traveling out of Harare for shows.

But by last night, Mai Titi was nowhere to be seen. Her phone was also unresponsive. Several messages sent to her despite showing that they had been delivered. Zimbabweans far and wide have issued statements saying they doubt Mai Titi was diagnosed of cancer. One nurse described her wound condition as resembling that of a well know condition.

Mai Titi will now be grilled concerning this matter today Saturday.

The development comes after Mai Titi spoke for over 2 hours on the ZimEye.com LIVEBLAST program last Saturday addressing people on concerns that Emmanuel Makandiwa used her for religious marketing purposes.

MAKANDIWA "HEALING": Mai Titi explodes MAKANDIWA "HEALING": Mai Titi speaks: THE TRUTH AND NOTHING BUT THE TRUTH Posted by ZimEye on Friday, July 28, 2017

Makandiwa Deleted Mai Titi’s Video, WHAT IS HE HIDING? https://t.co/OdCfpXDbZf — ZimEye (@ZimEye) July 31, 2017

ZimEye.com will keep our readers updated of the developments on Friday evening.