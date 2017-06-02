Makandiwa In Embarrassing Prophecy Accident

Makandiwa – LIVE Nai-post ni ZimEye noong Huwebes, Hunyo 1, 2017

Spiritist preacher Emmanuel Makandiwa was caught in an embarrassing “prophetic accident.” – the preacher car-crashed into a married couple after making a prophetic claim that one of his (Makandiwa’s) trusted friends, Tichaona Mawere, is a practicing lawyer who will never lose a case.

“How can the spirit of God if Makandiwa has it, miss it?”

Makandiwa effectively sponsored the dirty fraudster, a humiliated man who creates fake court papers, and verdict documents while purporting to be an authorised lawyer.

The revelations were made during ZimEye’s LIVEBLAST program last night.

Makandiwa pastorially sponsored the lawyer-fraudster by ordering his church members to engage the services of Mr. Tichaona Mawere. Church folk became Mawere’s dead meat all under Makandiwa’s orders only to discover a year later that he had been operating illegally and was furthermore engaged in the practice of producing fake legal documents. Makandiwa had announced on the pulpit saying Mawere is a lawyer who will “never lose a case ever in his life.” But Mawere had been de-registered from the Law Society of Zimbabwe (LSZ) roll way back in 2013 after being found guilty of professional misconduct.

Court records show that Mawere has of a truth been in court several times since 2012 on charges of among others, forgery which behaviour has been repeated for several years under Makandiwa’s assistance.

The Makandiwa lawyer among other things sold non-existent residential stands to businessman Mr Major Murombedzi and he purported to be selling stand 4A Monavale when no such property existed. The revelations were made when for the first time Makandiwa’s staff were exposed for faking police charges simply to punish a millionaire couple, Upenyu and Blessing Mashangwa for leaving the church. The Harare based two who were impoverished by Makandiwa and regret forking out over a million dollars to the necromancer, have been under vicious attack since the day they decided to leave the church last year. Makandiwa ducking away from the shame, has to date already promised to return at least $700,000.00 of their church donations. (ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO) WATCH THE FULL PROGRAM HERE:

Makandiwa – LIVE Nai-post ni ZimEye noong Huwebes, Hunyo 1, 2017

Attacks by Makandiwa include news opinion articles personally written by the preacher himself in which he would subtly demonise their business. But none of those attacks match the latest one which was to do with fake police charges for “kidnapping.” It was only a cellphone footage that saved the couple. That video which the UFIC church tried to delete, reveals a well known Makandiwa employee, Munyaradzi Rukato caught on camera at the scene organising the fake kidnapping act while coercing the Mashangwa family to take in the man the church would later falsely claim to police “has been kidnapped”. It is later upon the police receiving the video that the ZRP decides to drop charges on the Mashangwa couple. – ZimEye