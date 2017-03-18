Makandiwa: Every Poor Person Is Cursed.

Makandiwa says: "Everyone who is poor is cursed by God" Posted by ZimEye on Saturday, March 18, 2017

By Staff Reporter| I have got more money than all of you, says prosperity preacher, Emmanuel Makandiwa.

In a live speech before his congregation the man said he failed his O’Levels. “I obtained U’s at my O’Levels, I failed all textbooks.

“But there is one book I mastered well (the Bible) and with this textbook (Bible) I can eat more money than all of you, with all your education.”

Makandiwa also claimed that everyone who is poor has been cursed by God. “Poverty is a spiritual thing,” he said. LIVE DISCUSSION AT 6pm (UK time)

MAKANDIWA: I've Got More Money Than All Of You And Every Poor Person Is Cursed Posted by ZimEye on Saturday, March 18, 2017

VIDEO LOADING…