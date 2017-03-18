Makandiwa: I’ve Got More Money Than All Of You, And Every Poor Person Is Cursed!

1

Makandiwa: Every Poor Person Is Cursed.

Makandiwa says: "Everyone who is poor is cursed by God"

Posted by ZimEye on Saturday, March 18, 2017

By Staff Reporter| I have got more money than all of you, says prosperity preacher, Emmanuel Makandiwa.

In a live speech before his congregation the man said he failed his O’Levels. “I obtained U’s at my O’Levels, I failed all textbooks.

“But there is one book I mastered well (the Bible) and with this textbook (Bible) I can eat more money than all of you, with all your education.”

Makandiwa also claimed that everyone who is poor has been cursed by God. “Poverty is a spiritual thing,” he said.  LIVE DISCUSSION AT 6pm (UK time)  

MAKANDIWA: I've Got More Money Than All Of You And Every Poor Person Is Cursed

Posted by ZimEye on Saturday, March 18, 2017

VIDEO LOADING…

To receive news updates daily, enter your email address

Enter your email address:

- INSTANT NEWS UPDATES -

Breaking News delivered to your mailbox

Got a story? Contact ZimEye on Whatsapp today, no. +447426863301

investigative-articles-exclusiveEXCLUSIVE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • Champupurichauya

    Hmm zim eye you take lying to another dimension eish your so gifted with this skill. Your want to write about Makandiwa because you realise if u don’t use makandiwas name your online paper womt have that many views.