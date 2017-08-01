MAKANDIWA MEDICALS: Mai Titi Friday Dit

Showbiz Reporter| Socialite Mai Titi has promised to supply evidence of her medical diagnosis for cancer at the end of this week.

Zimbabweans were furious at the weekend after Mai Titi did not at all provide written evidence per her claim that she was found with cancer as spiritist preacher EMmanuel Makandiwa claimed last month.

Felistas Muruta this afternoon assured ZimEye.com she is supplying the evidence on Friday “after I have returned home.” She said she was traveling out of Harare for shows.

The development comes after Mai Titi spoke for over 2 hours on the ZimEye.com LIVEBLAST program at the weekend addressing people on concerns that Emmanuel Makandiwa used her for religious marketing purposes.

MAKANDIWA "HEALING": Mai Titi explodes MAKANDIWA "HEALING": Mai Titi speaks: THE TRUTH AND NOTHING BUT THE TRUTH Posted by ZimEye on Friday, July 28, 2017

Makandiwa Deleted Mai Titi’s Video, WHAT IS HE HIDING? https://t.co/OdCfpXDbZf — ZimEye (@ZimEye) July 31, 2017

ZimEye.com will keep our readers updated of the developments on Friday evening.