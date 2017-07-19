Makandiwa & Mudungwe: ‘Both Of Us’ Are God’s Advisors Since The Creation Of The World, Greater Than Jesus Christ

Staff Reporter| Controversial spiritist preachers, Talent Mudungwe and his counterpart, Emmanuel Makandiwa, have torched storm making a duo claim that they are God’s special advisors for thousands of years since the creation of the world who also help God so that the Creator does not commit sin.

“When God was creating the world my spiritual father, prophet Daniel was number 7 sitting inside God’s committee,” says Mudungwe.

He continues saying, “people who are disputing me will be persecuting me and I understand that because they do not understand heaven, because they have never entered it. When God was creating the heaven and earth and whenever He does things, he always has people He will be consulting seeking advice from them….so you see why I was appointed God’s advisor…,” he concluded to the government station StarFM.

Mudungwe’s contemporary, Emmanuel Makandiwa also adds saying he himself coaches God on righteousness and sin, while stating that God’s advisor who is greater than Jesus Christ lives in Ghana. In a speech to his church exalting so called “Prophets,” Makandiwa said his role is to stop God from sinning.

He uttered these words while introducing his spiritual father, the controversial Ghanaian, Victor Kusi Boateng. CONTINUE READING…

Preaching in a electric sermon, Makandiwa used old Elizabethan English text to claim that God is evil adding that the Creator regularly needs a prophet to instruct Him. Makandiwa who fronts himself as “a prophet,” added saying, God was about to commit sin and was only saved by a prophet, Moses (AUDIO). “Some of you do not understand how God respects the office of the prophet,” he said while stating that God was taught by Moses of the Bible, lessons on how to manage his anger.