Makandiwa Mum As Jesus Christ Is Reviled, Blasphemed

Dear Editor.

This “Prophet”, Emmanuel Makandiwa, has ducked away as the name of Jesus Christ is reviled and blasphemed.

A ZANU PF member this week blasphemed Jesus Christ and the preacher who is quick at cursing people who disagree with him, has remained mum.

Makandiwa who even claims he is the giver of God’s grace, has gone on record cursing people who disagree with his fake miracles one of which he once came on camera seeking to defend after staging several fake fat belly miracles.

In 2015, Makandiwa came out to attack 3 people with curses for no other reason other than that of disagreement with his fake miracles.

“God showed me two boys and a girl. I saw them rehearsing. God said they will be there and will pretend to be sick and testify falsely to test the prophetic grace that I have given. The first person that I saw will use Peter Mapara and he is here to wait for me to declare miracles. That same disease that you pretend to have, you will have it forever,” he said.

He continued saying “if God allows me to, I will reveal the person who sent you to understand that this is not a rally, but a prophetic movement, we are not a movement to get into a political party, we are a spiritual movement.

“I did not call myself, I was called. What I have said I have said, there is no man of God under the sun to lay hands and rescue you from what I have said,” he said while delivering his curses.

The preacher has made several predictions which have not come to pass. In August 2015, he delivered his forecast for the year saying the country would soon discover huge oil reserves.

“I am seeing oil coming out of our ground,” Makandiwa said.

“No one knows this, but you will know that this nation has a prophet from God,” Makandiwa said amid isolated chants of “prophesy papa” and “you are a true prophet Man of God.”

Makandiwa has made several predictions about the 2014 year’s Judgment Night 2 where he predicted an industrial boom. That did not happen.

In January 2013, Makandiwa also prophesied a gold glut where citizens would pick up gold nuggets everywhere. That did not happen.

My question is to people who follow this deceiver – do they really think they will find salvation in this crook? Hameno!