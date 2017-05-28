Makandiwa Mysterious Deaths Reveal “Satanism”

A Pastor publicly disclosed as an Emmanuel Makandiwa, UFIC officer, Kenius Segura writes to ZimEye restating his belief on the preacher that:

Prophet Makandiwa cannot deny it this will be the biggest story of the year. Be bold and ask prophet Makandiwa if –

1. People didn’t die the day he gave mantles

2. How many accidents that same day?

3. How many people died? He stood on stage and said it was the work of the devil but no it was not. If he can answer those three questions. People will know the rest is true…you shall know the truth. ALSO READ – Prophet Makandiwa Assassinated 20 People to Get Satanic Powers.