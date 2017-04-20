Makandiwa Says “God Is Evil, He Needs Me to Instruct Him”

Is Makandiwa right?

Staff Reporter| Controversial preacher Emmanuel Makandiwa has said the Creator, God Almighty commits sin, is evil and needs him to remain righteous.

Preaching in a electric sermon, Makandiwa used old Elizabethan English text to claim that God is evil adding that the Creator regularly needs a prophet to instruct Him.

Makandiwa who fronts himself as “a prophet,” added saying, God was about to commit sin and was only saved by a prophet, Moses (AUDIO).

“Some of you do no understand how God respects the office of the prophet,” he said while stating that God was taught by Moses off he Bible, lessons on how to manage his anger.

Makandiwa’s statements made while introducing his Ghanaian mentor, Victor Boateng, have drawn the ire of the Christian community who have labelled him a heretic. [LIVE DISCUSSION at 3pm today.]

Commenting, the Harare based Dutch Reformed Pastor Gabriel Manyangadze said Makandiwa has blundered after “failing to interpret the simple canon of scripture”.

“We condemn this deceit by Makandiwa,” another pastor also told ZimEye on Monday.