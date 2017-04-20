Makandiwa Says “God Is Evil, He Needs Me to Instruct Him”

Is Makandiwa right?

Posted by ZimEye on Wednesday, April 19, 2017

Staff Reporter| Controversial preacher Emmanuel Makandiwa has said the Creator, God Almighty commits sin, is evil and needs him to remain righteous.

Preaching in a electric sermon, Makandiwa used old Elizabethan English text to claim that God is evil adding that the Creator regularly needs a prophet to instruct Him.

Makandiwa who fronts himself as “a prophet,” added saying, God was about to commit sin and was only saved by a prophet, Moses (AUDIO).

“Some of you do no understand how God respects the office of the prophet,” he said while stating that God was taught by Moses off he Bible, lessons on how to manage his anger.

Makandiwa’s statements made while introducing his Ghanaian mentor, Victor Boateng, have drawn the ire of the Christian community who have labelled him a heretic. [LIVE DISCUSSION at 3pm today.]

Commenting, the Harare based Dutch Reformed Pastor Gabriel Manyangadze said Makandiwa has blundered after “failing to interpret the simple canon of scripture”.

“We condemn this deceit by Makandiwa,” another pastor also told ZimEye on Monday.

 

  • Mina Makoti

    Makandiwa wadziirwa, manje!

  • Panga

    maybe the biblical god not Mwari wedu akanamatwa bible risati rauya nevarungu, Mwari, Tenzi , Musikavanhu, Samatenga, Nyadenga, kwete mwari wemaIsreal mwari wamoses.

  • Innocent Daka

    Zimeye wakatsva ma fuse !!!!!!!!!!

  • furirwai

    imhata makandiwa

  • Mbatatisi Mbatatisi

    ZimLie at it again

  • fidza

    anyone anoverenga bhaibheri asingaone kurasika kwakaita makandiwa apa, then hameno. moses anodzidzisa mwari sei about righteousness, hanzi mwari anorespecter office ye prophet when the scripture is clear kuti mwari haarespecter anyone. ko moses wacho akarambidzwa kuenda ku canaan wani. these are the false prophets aitaurwa kuti achauya

  • Anderz

    yo bombo klats why cant you just shut up if u got no revelation on some things kwete kungotuka prophet….let me chill otherwise my anger will wax u all up.i doubt if any of you zimeye fools got a Holy Bible read Exo 32

  • Stingray

    Maguta nyemba vaMakandiwa kutuka Mwari.

  • Prophet Matigari

    Mahata yake prophet iyeye if he said that.

  • Nox

    It is very sad that this so called office of a prophet is taught in a way to install fear, awe and power trips on people. Yet there is a 5 fold ministry all offices (teacher, apostle, pastor, evangelist and prophet). But all the noise is about the prophet as if they are not human so that the fear can be used to abuse the sheep. It’s a pity no one mentions the greatest is always a servant as Jesus Himself taught. Paul always referred to himself as a bond servant of Christ. Very sad indeed

  • Mwana wekanyi

    What this gentleman said, is it there in the bible that God repented from the evil He thought of doing after vadzorwa naMoses? Kana zvirimo aresva papi?

  • Nox

    The issue is about saying God was being saved by a prophet. God knows the end from the beginning as the bible says. Moses did intercession on behalf of Israel a quality God knew Moses had. He was a father figure to Israel just like Abraham who pleaded for Sodom. The bad thing about pride is that it is subtle.

    When any man be he a prophet, president, king etc elevates himself he is making an idol out of himself. These subtle things are what cause men to fall. In the garden of Eden Eve wanted to elevate herself, even satan wanted to elevate himself according to Isaiah.

    We only need the luxury of time then all is revealed. Even Jehu who was called to do what he did ended up full of pride and yet it was God Himself who assigned him that role. You read about judgement falling on his family in Hosea because he did his God assigned mission with pride. It is a man’s worst enemy pride.

  • anon

    The good Lord makes false prophets expose themselves for the charlatans they are.

  • schicco

    Gods of the bible are false gods, as a matter of fact the purpose of religion is disinfo. You want to know the truth, read the Gnostics; there Jehovah is called “Sataniel”, yet the bible created two separate beings Satan and Jehovah. This is the reason Gnostics were wiped out by the Roman Catholic church so they could put together a bible, manipulate it, change it, add things they wanted everyone to read. Reformation didn’t do good either because protestant churches adopted the same book (the bible) which had already been manipulated by the Roman Catholic church.

  • nyaric

    i am saddened by journalism today this is a clear misrepresentation of what the man of God was saying. and twisting of the message he was trying to convey.

  • Michael Tinashe Mwanandimai

    For the wages of sin is death.The Israelites had made an image and worshiped it.Their punishment was death so God was about to get JUSTICE.when you call it EVIL then God is not God.James 1:13.You cannot say man helped God to be God as if God needs to be kept in check.

  • Bigdhara

    What did he say,,,please set the record straight…

  • Sibonginkosi Hove

    What did he say?

  • Sibonginkosi Hove

    If ever he said it, I would want to think he was basing his message on a fatal misinterpretation of scripture; as is common with most of these prophets. They are ever busy scouting for text that can be twisted into elevating the person and office of the prophet at all cost. All human beings; be it Bishops, pastors, prophets, priests, apostles ordinary members of the church etc, are subject to God and not vice-versa. Even Moses who was seemingly quoted in the message; was a mortal being like everyone else. Lets not fool ourselves or even our so called prophets that they can be super beings. They will always sinful mortal beings. God is above all and will always remain so.

  • maita

    I think you read the bible upside down or you don’t know the context of repent as used hear most version use relented. Moses did not preach or teach God he pleaded with God. So God sinned when he destroyed Sodom and Gommorrah, so the people of Ninneveh taught God to repent when the wore sackcloths and ashes pleading to God to forgive them Have you read about Jeremiah being send to a potter’s house what did God say. Believe this ggod of yours and your own peril. God is not a respecter of persons. What is the office of a prophet when these days the prophecy is a gift of the Holy Spirit not an office. Makandiwa must recant or else he is send by the devil to attach the Gospel. Satan knows that if he attacks the gospel of Jesus Christ he thinks he may win but alas he is a liar like Makandiwa.

  • maita

    Read it yourself and maybe if your head is not thickened by the devil’s messengers you may understand what is being talked about. If you pray to a god who was made holy by Moses good luck, we pray to a God who was there before the heavens and earth, who is and who will be.

  • maita

    But can you dispute the audio live recording of the devil’s messenger!

  • Farai

    Thats what happened. So whats the problem???

    Exodus 32:9-14 (ESV) And the Lord said to Moses, “I have seen this people, and behold, it is a stiff-necked people. 10 Now therefore let me alone, that my wrath may burn hot against them and I may consume them, in order that I may make a great nation of you.”

    11 But Moses implored the Lord his God and said, “O Lord, why does your wrath burn hot against your people, whom you have brought out of the land of Egypt with great power and with a mighty hand? 12 Why should the Egyptians say, ‘With evil intent did he bring them out, to kill them in the mountains and to consume them from the face of the earth’? Turn from your burning anger and relent from this disaster against your people. 13 Remember Abraham, Isaac, and Israel, your servants, to whom you swore by your own self, and said to them, I will multiply your offspring as the stars of heaven, and all this land that I have promised I will give to your offspring, and they shall inherit it forever.’” 14 And the Lord relented from the disaster that he had spoken of bringing on his people.

  • Zac

    Zac
    Akomana, saka dai asiri Moses Mwari kusisina

  • Legit

    No, they had sinned and they deserved to die because they had done the worst sin and worshipped a molten image. It was actually the grace of God to spare them. God is PERFECT and He is incapable of sinning or backsliding. This is manipulation 101 to try and elevate a mere mortal man under the guise a prophet to a level that is greater than that of God. This is typically a satanic doctrine because Satan sought to make himself equal or better than God. Makandiwa thinks there is a man capable of instructing and teaching God. Heresy in the highest

  • Son of the Prophet

    EXACTLY…..!!! Why are people so confused with such a simple self explanatory scripture. The Prophet explained it as it happened in the bible..

  • strangely

    “And the Lord repented of the evil which he thought to do unto his people.”….guys asi bible ndizvo zvarakanyora ka kuti mwari wakatendeuka….

  • Patience Mushaikwa

    To repent in this context is to “turn away from” or “stop”. Read original translation if you can. It’s not repent as in kutendeuka from sin because God is sinless. I don’t know what UFIK people are following but this is heresy iri pachena. No one is above God’s word. Makandiwa will learn this nekufamba kwenguva. Blasphemy hairegererwi. This guy is running where angels fear to tread. In my chtistian journey ive learnt kunyarara if I don’t understand something just in case I cross the line. God cannot be mocked. He gives you time to repent like Jezebel and if you keep playing with his word your folly will be made manifest. Hemeno henyu vanhu wee. Tsvagai Mwari achawanikwa.

  • Patience Mushaikwa

    Your prophet said God needs prophets to keep him holy. My God was holy before any prophet was created. Pamwe we UFIC relies on prophets but my God is almighty and sufficient in all things he was self existing and didn’t need Makandiwas ideas before the world’s were formed. Where were prophets when creation was taking place? The text above was abused to try and exalt his office as a so called prophet. It was simply God almighty in his mercy answering the humble servant Moses’s prayer to forgive the people and give them more time to turn away from their wickedness. But he still destroyed all of them apart from Joshua and Caleb because they were not elected. But he represents god as an enadequate being who needs prophets to keep functioning and remain god. Why would I worship such. Mwari wangu hayi, nada, kwete. Haana kudaro. Wangu haasikwi nema prophets. Anosika maprophets