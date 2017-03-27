Makandiwa Shocking Miracles to Fix “All Potholes In Zimbabwe’s Roads”

1

 

Emmanuel Makandiwa

 

Zimbabwe’s greatest Satanic attack which has seen hundreds killed on the roads is the pothole demon. “Controversial preacher, Emmanuel Makandiwa perform pothole fixing miracles so that we can believe his claims!,” Zimbabweans complained to the preacher at the weekend.

At a time when Makandiwa says he makes women give birth 3 days after sex, and the preacher says he also has anointing powers to fix and remove people’s dangerous fat tissues, 

claims that have been disproved, the man has been called upon to fix Zimbabwe’s roads, if his healing powers are anything to by. FULL TEXT:

By Phil Chirikure | Ko ngavaite miracle yekuvaka ma roads togofumawo ma roads ese avenetara. Why do they do miracles that are obvious? Kana kuyenda kumakuva vomutsa vaanemakore vakafa. If they can go to heroes acre monomutsa magamba ipapo ndingabvume. Wducation yekuti ndinoziva bible is maundane. Wducation inodiwa kuti mota dzamunoda kufambanadzo dzigadzirwe. Zvekuziva ma verse emuBible even ambuya vangu vasina kumboyenda kuchikoro vanomaziva ese.

“The Holy Spirit can reveal the verses for you without going to Bible college. But Bible rinototawura kuti shandai nesimba on top of reading the Bible. Hona anotopfeka bhachi rinezvigamba pamagogokora zvichireva kuti hupenyu hwake hunezvigamba.
“Pfuma yake yakakura senhamhu yake. ini hangu handina mari asi handina nhamu. The bigger your estate the bigger your problems become.Vakaita zvidzidzo zve phenology vanotarisa shae yemisoro yavanhu vaikuita ma ”miracle’ vanowona kuti ndivanamaningindava. ma face avoka……..”

To receive news updates daily, enter your email address

Enter your email address:

- INSTANT NEWS UPDATES -

Breaking News delivered to your mailbox

Got a story? Contact ZimEye on Whatsapp today, no. +447426863301

investigative-articles-exclusiveEXCLUSIVE
Previous articleMugabe's Rigging Machine And Clueless Bhasikiti

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • Walter Mudyiwa

    y lie zimeye