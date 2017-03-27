Makandiwa Shocking Miracles to Fix “All Potholes In Zimbabwe’s Roads”

Zimbabwe’s greatest Satanic attack which has seen hundreds killed on the roads is the pothole demon. “Controversial preacher, Emmanuel Makandiwa perform pothole fixing miracles so that we can believe his claims!,” Zimbabweans complained to the preacher at the weekend.

At a time when Makandiwa says he makes women give birth 3 days after sex, and the preacher says he also has anointing powers to fix and remove people’s dangerous fat tissues,



claims that have been disproved, the man has been called upon to fix Zimbabwe’s roads, if his healing powers are anything to by. FULL TEXT:

By Phil Chirikure | Ko ngavaite miracle yekuvaka ma roads togofumawo ma roads ese avenetara. Why do they do miracles that are obvious? Kana kuyenda kumakuva vomutsa vaanemakore vakafa. If they can go to heroes acre monomutsa magamba ipapo ndingabvume. Wducation yekuti ndinoziva bible is maundane. Wducation inodiwa kuti mota dzamunoda kufambanadzo dzigadzirwe. Zvekuziva ma verse emuBible even ambuya vangu vasina kumboyenda kuchikoro vanomaziva ese.