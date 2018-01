Below is part of the High Court judgement against spirits necromancer, Emmanuel Makandiwa as he cannot hide behind the pulpit claiming sought immunity from prosecution. He is being sued for working with or for a well known fraudster for whom he allegedly prophesied that people should use for legal services resulting in the loss of millions of dollars:

