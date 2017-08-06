Makandiwa Slapped With Lawsuit For Fraud As Law Society Speaks On Prophet’s “Bogus Lawyer” Tichaona Mawere

LIVEBLAST Discussion at 6pm Sunday night

Staff Reporter| As spiritist preacher Emmanuel Makandiwa was on Thursday slapped with the first lawsuit for fraud, and defamation, the Law Society has spoken on the preacher’s “accomplice”, Tichaona Mawere, the man Makandiwa personally recommended to his church members to use, in effect facilitating the loss of nearly 2 million dollars.

Makandiwa who has for several months to date not denied reports on the development, was on Thursday slapped with a total US$6,5 million lawsuit over alleged “fake prophecies, fraud and defamation”. He is alleged to have misled a Harare couple, Upenyu and Blessing Mashangwa for his benefit, instructing them to seed money in exchange for a debt cancellation miracle.

He is also alleged to have instructed the couple among others, to contract his preferred lawyer, Tichaona Mawere who was a fraudulently representing himself as a registered lawyer, when in fact he had been kicked off the lawyers’ register way back in 2010. Mawere would under Makandiwa’s assistance, go on to defraud many victims using fake court papers he would evidently personally create.

ZimEye can reveal that by the end of 2010, Mawere had been long removed from the Law Society register. But Makandiwa would in 2012 instruct his church members to use Mawere for legal services saying the bogus lawyer would never lose a court case in his life.

The Mashangwa’s High Court case was opened on Thursday. Meanwhuile, the Law Society has issued the below responses to ZimEye.com on Mr Tichaona Mawere:

1. Why has he never been prosecuted?

Tichaona Mawere was a lawyer who has since been de-registered. This means that the Law Society found him unworthy to be a member of the noble Profession. The Society successfully applied for his deregistration. He has however continued to practice clandestinely as a bogus lawyer and series of reports have been made to the police for his arrest and criminal prosecution. As Law Society, we are also concerned that he has not been prosecuted to date.

2. When exactly was he deregistered?

Tichaona Mawere was de-registered on the 3rd of December 2010

3. What are the reasons for his deregistration?

Tichaona Mawere was de-registered for abuse of trust funds.

4. What is the Law Society doing to ensure that deregistered lawyers like Tichaona Mawere do not conitinue exploiting people who need legal representation?

We always go out of our way to disseminate information to protect members of the public. We have issued statements since 2010 calling upon members of the pubic to note that Mr Tichaona Mawere was de-registered. Such statements have been issued since the 27th of June 2010 when he was still on suspension. A joint statement with MawereSibanda Commercial Law Chambers was issued in 2011 to explain that Tichaona Mawere was never part of MawereSibanda, as it had become apparent that he had masqueraded as a partner in the esteemed firm.

Every time a list of those who were lawyers and have since been de-registered is published, his name is always there. At the same time, the LSZ has through radio programmes and adverts urged members of the public to verify if any person they deal with purports to be a lawyer holds a valid Practicing Certificate issued by the LSZ.

The LSZ can also confirm to members of the public who make such inquiries.

5. A popular clergy Emmanuel Makandiwa recently announced that Mawere was the best lawyer who will never lose a case though at the time he was deregistered and is the clergy not an accomplice in the eyes of the law for endorsing Mawere?

As stated above, Tichaona Mawere is a bogus lawyer. We cannot go further than that.

6. This endorsement has resulted in the court issuing £1.6 million compensation to the Mashangwas former members of E.Makandiwa`s church who got duped by Tichaona Mawere is he not a criminal that should be put behind bars? The question is saying he duped people. The people have the responsibility to report the matter to the police.

We understand that there are numerous cases involving Tichaona Mawere and we hope the long arm of the law will catch up with him so that he is brought to book.

Regards

Misheck Hogwe

Law Society President