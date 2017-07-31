Makandiwa Suddenly Deletes Mai Titi’s Video, WHAT IS HE HIDING?

Staff Reporter| Days after latching onto a false claim that he has healed comedian Mai Titi of cancer, controversial preacher Emmanuel Makandiwa has withdrawn the LIVE church video footage from the video blogging site, Youtube.

Searches for the two Mai Titi videos which show her standing aside Makandiwa before the crowds the first one while being prayed for and the second one for testimonies yielded a negative early Monday morning. The development comes after Mai Titi spoke for over 2 hours on the ZimEye.com LIVEBLAST program at the weekend.

What is Makandiwa hiding?

 

 

The female comedian, last week Mai Titi announced that she has been healed by Makandiwa of cancer. Efforts to get a comment from Makandiwa’s spokesman Prime Kufakunesu on why Makandiwa has deleted the video footage failed at the time of writing so he could also respond on the ZimEye.com interview of Mai Titi on Saturday morn, VIDEO:

MAKANDIWA "HEALING": Mai Titi explodes

MAKANDIWA "HEALING": Mai Titi speaks: THE TRUTH AND NOTHING BUT THE TRUTH

Posted by ZimEye on Friday, July 28, 2017

The “Madhiri ema Prophets” blogger statement reads as below:

“Madhiri ema Prophets”: The comedian, Mai T Diaries has stooped very low claiming to have been healed of cancer at Emmanuel Makandiwa’s church. The comedian who is known for being a very good actress was paid by Ufic to clean and crop up Emmanuel Makandiwa’s image. Mai T who has a following on social media, started on her Facebook ‘Mai T diaries’ on the 13th of July, the dramatic queen of comedy sat in a wheelchair to dramatise and exaggerate her situation and asked her fans to pray for her. Just by looking at her clip anyone can see this was just a joke, cancer is a big scare no one would take it nonchalantly like that, no wound was seen and there has never been a time anyone (including her relatives) heard she had been hospitalized except her claims and pleas that she needed prayer. Some fans sent through messages wishing her well, while some questioned on her page if there was any truth in her claims. Contrary to her pleas someone posted that she had seen her in town limping but not in a wheelchair. Mai T turned up at Ufic for ‘prayer’ and gave quite a show considering this is her area of expertise. It doesn’t come as a surprise that Mai T diaries will do this as she is a loyal daughter of Uerbert Angel and used to sing in spirit embassy choir. Ufic of late has been paying various online publications to post makandiwa’s clips to keep him relevant, some clips from years back.

  • Mhofela1

    Mwari Baba pindirayi vana venyu taneta nekunyengedzwa neMaporofita enhema. These are signs of the end times. Fellow Zimbabweans, ngwarirai these wolves in sheeps clothing who come only to steal and plunder from the vulnerable and gullible whilst they indulging in opulent and extravagant lifestyles. Please my dear brethren, do not allow yourself to be duped by these leeches masquarading as “Prophets” or “Men of God”. We are all children of God.

  • Son of the Prophet

    Imi … what are you people smoking??? What video was deleted and from where…LOL U guys are hilarious!
    https://www.facebook.com/1505324543069592/videos/1967626693506039/
    Listen to Mai Titi herself explain what happened

  • Son of the Prophet

    NOOOOO….. We now know from experience not to listen to your false and poorly researched articles!
    for those that want the truth listen to Mai Titi herself explain her ordeal and what really transpired below then you’ll hear the story behind the “so called story”: