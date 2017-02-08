Makandiwa: Without Money You Can’t Have A Relationship With God

You’re out of God’s covenant if you don’t give $77 – Makandiwa

Staff Reporter| UFIC founder Emmanuel Makandiwa says people cannot have a relationship with God unless they give money. The preacher in December announced through his spokesman, Prime Kufa that any adult who fails to give out at least $77 has been left out of God’s covenant. The seed demand was in 7s beginning with 77$, $770, $7700, and $77000.

Weeks later, Makandiwa would come out announcing that anyone who does not agree with his demand can leave his church.



The development has drawn public anger with some saying due to the national economy, why does the preacher not ask for “7 cents, 7 rand, 7 bond?.”

Another observer said, “Why does the devil do this? why lying to our King Jesus Christ. making people misinterpret the bible. This is absolutely ridiculous.

“I believe one day we shall make the devil lose the battle, which he seems winning at the moment. making people misinterpret the bible, lying to the almighty king Jesus what he does not do.

“Honestly Jesus never used to make any one pay for any deliverance or blessing during his time.

He was so loving he healed thousands of people fed them without making them pay. But what the devil is doing to these pastors is beyond ridicule, unbelievable.

I feel very sorry for people who going to pay these moneys, so sorry.”