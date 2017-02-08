Makandiwa: Without Money You Can’t Have A Relationship With God

1

You’re out of God’s covenant if you don’t give $77 – Makandiwa

Staff Reporter| UFIC founder Emmanuel Makandiwa says people cannot have a relationship with God unless they give money. The preacher in December announced through his spokesman, Prime Kufa that any adult who fails to give out at least $77 has been left out of God’s covenant. The seed demand was in 7s beginning with 77$, $770, $7700, and $77000.

Weeks later, Makandiwa would come out announcing that anyone who does not agree with his demand can leave his church.

The development has drawn public anger with some saying due to the national economy, why does the preacher not ask for “7 cents, 7 rand, 7 bond?.”

Another observer said, “Why does the devil do this? why lying to our King Jesus Christ. making people misinterpret the bible. This is absolutely ridiculous.

“I believe one day we shall make the devil lose the battle, which he seems winning at the moment. making people misinterpret the bible, lying to the almighty king Jesus what he does not do.

“Honestly Jesus never used to make any one pay for any deliverance or blessing during his time.

He was so loving he healed thousands of people fed them without making them pay. But what the devil is doing to these pastors is beyond ridicule, unbelievable.

I feel very sorry for people who going to pay these moneys, so sorry.”

To receive news updates daily, enter your email address

Enter your email address:

- INSTANT NEWS UPDATES -

Breaking News delivered to your mailbox

Got a story? Contact ZimEye on Whatsapp today, no. +447426863301

investigative-articles-exclusiveEXCLUSIVE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • Imeasure SA

    Well there you have it. The church is his. God has no say in it. Where have you seen Jesus expelling people from church? Makandiwa proves that he is a after money and never for the salvation of souls. Secondly, Jesus says the poor are always with you. Jesus says the son of man has no where to lay his had. Poverty is no sign that you are in in right standing with God. The story of richman and Lazarus illustrates that.Some great men in the bile were rich and some were poor. Elijah had nothing when translated to heaven, Samuel had nothing,Elisha nothing, our reformers sold all to have the gospel move. To claim that God is looking for money is erroneous. Peter said we now have nothing we left all. The problem of Pentecostals believers is that they conveniently turn their blind eye to these evil prophets. They defend every evil even rape charges, they believe in the infallibility of the Man of God. They are quick to say touch not my annointed and never read the bible on their own. To them miracles and speaking in tongues is everything. They think questioning the prophets behaviour is demonic.They give these prophets power to manipulate. I have seen many kneeling before Makandiwa. Shame on you! Worship God alone. Revelation 19:10 an angel refused to have John kneel to him. This is so wrong and so unbiblical. You are enriching Makandiwa. Call me names, you guys who continue to go to him after all these things are deluded enthusiasts, stooges who are blindfolded ,deaf to counsel and bereft of reasoning.