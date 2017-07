Makarau Is A ZANU PF MP Handpicked By Mugabe In 1996, Can She Be Trusted To Run Clean Elections? https://t.co/Vy7GOIylBO — ZimEye (@ZimEye) July 25, 2017

Zimbabwe Electoral Commission boss, Rita Makarau is a former Zanu PF non-constituency Member of Parliament (MP) appointed by President Robert Mugabe in 1996, can she be trusted to run clean elections next year in 2018? WATCH VIDEO: