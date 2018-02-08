Makarau Quits Another Job

Justice Rita Makarau has resigned from her post as acting secretary of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) and reverted to the Supreme Court bench. In a statement yesterday, the JSC said it accepted Justice Makarau’s resignation.

The deputy secretary Walter Chikwana will be acting secretary with immediate effect, until further notice.

The rest of the JSC secretariat remains unchanged until further notice. “The JSC wishes to advise the public and all stakeholders that the honourable Mrs Justice Rita Makarau requested to step down as acting secretary of the commission and to return to the Supreme Court bench.

“At its meeting of February 8, 2018, the Commission resolved to accept Justice Makarau’s request to step down as acting secretary and allow her to resume her duties as judge of the Supreme Court and Constitutional Court with effect from Monday February 12, 2018,” reads the statement.

“The chairperson and the commissioners wish to extend their appreciation to Justice Makarau for the contribution she made towards the good administration of the commission from its inception until now,” reads the statement.

Justice Makarau on December 9 last year, again stepped down from her position as Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) chairperson.

She was doubling as JSC Acting Secretary and ZEC chairperson. Justice Makarau was the first female Judge President of Zimbabwe.

Between 1983 and 1984, Justice Makarau worked as a Public Prosecutor at the Harare Magistrates’ Courts before going into private practice.

During her private practice years, she worked for Kantor and Immerman legal practitioners.

She had her first case at the age of 24. From 1988 to 1989 Justice Makarau was the Secretary for Legal Affairs at the Parastatal Commission.

From 1998 to 2000 she served in the Constitutional Commission before she was appointed High Court Judge in December 2000.

In 2006, she assumed the position of Judge President becoming the first female to assume the role.

In May 2010, she was appointed a Supreme Court Judge. Justice Makarau was a part-time lecturer at the University of Zimbabwe.-state media

  • mai Chibwe

    Maybe she refused to kneel in front of Mnangagwa as she regularly did in front of Mugabe.
    It is important to regularly kneel in front of one’s main man if one is to be important in his life.

  • Patrick Guramatunhu

    “The JSC wishes to advise the public and all stakeholders that the honourable Mrs Justice Rita Makarau requested to step down as acting secretary of the commission and to return to the Supreme Court bench.”

    Let us just say, she will not be missed by the nation! Someday the nation will want to know what roll ZEC has played in Zimbabwe’s rigged elections and what she was paid for going along. Zimbabwe would not be in this mess, this deep and for all these years if people like Rita Makarau had not sold-out! We would have failed the common people, who have paid dearly for the country’s failure to hold free and fair elections, if we do not investigate the truth about rigged elections and punish those who profited from the blatant betrayal of the common people.

    “Justice” Rita Makarau – where was the justice is turning a blind eye to the systematic denial of the ordinary Zimbabweans’ right to a meaningful say in the governance of the country!

  • Muhard

    This is very true like when she ruled it was constitutional for the voters roll to remain secret in 2013, even though she was ZEC boss and there was clear evidence many dead people were registered to vote including evidence of thousands registered to empty fields. I feel sorry for anyone whose life is in her hands.