Makarau Resigns From JSC

Justice Rita Makarau has resigned from her post as acting secretary of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) and reverted to the Supreme Court bench. In a statement yesterday, the JSC said it accepted Justice Makarau’s resignation.

The deputy secretary Walter Chikwana will be acting secretary with immediate effect, until further notice.

The rest of the JSC secretariat remains unchanged until further notice.

“The JSC wishes to advise the public and all stakeholders that the honourable Mrs Justice Rita Makarau requested to step down as acting secretary of the commission and to return to the Supreme Court bench.

“At its meeting of February 8, 2018, the Commission resolved to accept Justice Makarau’s request to step down as acting secretary and allow her to resume her duties as judge of the Supreme Court and Constitutional Court with effect from Monday February 12, 2018,” reads the statement.

“The chairperson and the commissioners wish to extend their appreciation to Justice Makarau for the contribution she made towards the good administration of the commission from its inception until now,” reads the statement.

Justice Makarau on December 9 last year, again stepped down from her position as Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) chairperson.

She was doubling as JSC Acting Secretary and ZEC chairperson.- state media