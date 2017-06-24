Paragraph 3 of the same section when it says subject to this Constitution, every Zimbabwean citizen who is of or over eighteen years of age has the right (a) to vote in all elections and referendums to which this Constitution or any other law applies, and to do so in secret.
The national identification document alone is adequate proof that one is a Zimbabwean, hence there is no need for any other evidence that has to be produced for any citizen of Zimbabwe to be allowed to register to vote. Rita Makarau could be taking instructions from Zanu PF who may have instructed their instruments of repression in the form of chiefs and headman to deny opposition supports letters to prove they reside in a particular area.
Your attempts to deny the citizenry the opportunity to vote through the so called draft statutory instrument that will make it mandatory for all prospective voters to produce proof of residence should be resisted. Does ZEC doubt the authenticity of the national identification documents issued by the Government of Zimbabwe? This is shear madness which should never be allowed.
Please allow reason to prevail.
Makarau Slammed
