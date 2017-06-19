Makarau Strips ZRP Cops, ZEC Special Vote

The Zimbabwe Election Commission Chair, Rita Makarau has caused a stir after she removed the Special Vote facility for police and ZEC officers in the upcoming 2018 elections.

The Zimbabwe Election Support Network (ZESN) has since called for the special vote to be reinstated.

The org said it is: concerned by statements attributed to the Chairperson of the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) in The Herald of 16 June 2017 to the effect that police officers and ZEC officials on duty away from their wards will not be able to vote. It is regrettable that the Commission has not made efforts to enfranchise the segment of voters who will be on official business on election day.

The full statement continued stating: The ZESN has continually called for the reinstatement of the Special vote in order to ensure that no eligible voters are disenfranchised from exercising their right to vote as provided for in Section 67 subsection (3)(a) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe.

ZESN believes that there is need to reconsider reinstating the special vote as it enables electoral officials and the security officials on duty on election day to vote in advance. Although ZESN is cognisant of the various logistical and management challenges that characterised the previous special vote, the Network believes that special vote was a positive development in ensuring the right to vote and secrecy of the ballot.

It is imperative for the Commission to draw lessons from the previous experience and other jurisdictions such as Botswana and South Africa. In South Africa the special vote is not only available to election officials and security personnel but also to persons with disabilities, pregnant voters, the media and any other voters who can prove that they are unable to get to the polling station on the day.

ZESN calls upon the ZEC as the current chair of the Electoral Commissions’ Forum of Southern African whose primary mandate is to promote conditions conducive to credible and transparent elections in the SADC region to put in place mechanisms to ensure that members of the security sector and ZEC officials deployed for duty away from their wards are able to vote. Furthermore, ZEC should consider seeking for technical assistance other Commissions within the region who have successfully implemented special voting.

In addition, ZESN urges the Commission to speed up the process of deploying the voter registration process in light of the various challenges that registering voters during the rainy season might present. ZESN reiterates its calls for comprehensive electoral reforms covering the administrative, political and legislative aspects of elections in Zimbabwe.

ZESN remains committed to the promotion of democratic elections in Zimbabwe.