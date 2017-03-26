Makarau’s Fall

Don Mheri | Zimbabwe Electoral Commission’s chairperson Rita Makarau has a short life ahead of her as pressure mounts for her to step down.

Speaking to a local weekly paper The Standard, former Masvingo Provincial Affairs Minister, Kudakwashe Bhasikiti said; ” We have to force ZEC to reform and this is what we are going to do. At the moment we have made a resolution as opposition parties to have a tripartite electoral management body involving Sadc, African Union and United Nations to take over the full functions of ZEC as defined in the Constitution of Zimbabwe.”

Bhasikiti who recently chickened out of the Mwenezi bi-elections, said he did so to save lives, ” We agreed that ZEC is failing to manage the elections and to represent political parties as an independent electoral body, hence a resolution that the parties want to see ZEC disbanded because it is failing to live to its mandate of making the electoral ground free and fair to every participant, but is working in Zanu PF’s corner.”

He goes further to explain, ” The evidence was abundant of how ZEC displays that partisan approach. It is part of Zanu PF and I have corroborative evidence that in Mwenezi there is a lot of vote-buying, threatening the electorate and traditional leaders because they know I am Chief Murove’s son.”

Bhasikiti also explains the proposed grand coalition from his party ZimPF point of view will not result in opposition parties disbanding to form one political unit. “The coalition will work, but people seem to have a misunderstanding of what the coalition means and how it will be structured. As ZimPF, we believe we have to agree to choose one presidential candidate and all other parties will support that person.”

“In each constituency and ward, we will field one candidate and other parties will support that candidate. If we do this Zanu PF will lose.”