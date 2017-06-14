Malaba Does Not Move In Prof. Moyo Case

Judgement has been reserved in the Constitutional Court challenge by Professor Jonathan Moyo who is challenging the validity of his arrest by the Zimbabwe Anti Corruption Commission (ZACC).

Chief Justice Malaba had stressed that the question of the alleged unlawfulness of the arrest by ZACC could have been heard promptly before a magistrate.

The challenge emanates from Professor Moyo’s alleged theft of ZIMDEF funds.

The lawyers for the applicant Professor Moyo, respondents Sergeant Chacha, ZACC, the ZRP Commissioner General and the Prosecutor General argued their case before the Constitutional Court bench.

Professor Moyo is the Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development, and also Zanu PF Secretary for Science and Technology in the politburo.- state media